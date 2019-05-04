Events and special services
Abysinia Baptist Church, 2501 Albany St., Brunswick, will hold its Annual New Vision Day Celebration at 11 a.m. May 19 with guest speaker Nicky Diggs.
Abysinia Baptist Church, 2501 Albany St., Brunswick, will sponsor its first Pink Tea and Pears at 11 a.m. Saturday at Glynn Academy in Brunswick. It will celebrate Women’s Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Tracy Campbell, first lady of Zion Baptist Church.
Everett Baptist Church, 11519 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will be host its Homecoming service at 10:30 a.m. May 19. Lunch will be served in the social hall after the activities. There will be no Sunday school or evening service on this day. The public is invited to attend.
First Presbyterian Church of Brunswick will host a Tri-church Pentecost service with the Second Presbyterian Church and Altama Presbyterian Church, at 11 a.m. June 9 at First Presbyterian, 1105 Union St., Brunswick. All are welcome. For more information, call 912-265-3400.
Fisher of Men World Harvest Church, 905 K St., Brunswick, will host a Founders’ Day celebration at 4 p.m. Sunday. Pastor Leonard Jackson with First African Baptist Church in Darien will speak with Pastor Nathaniel Hicks from New Vision Church of God in Christ in Brunswick and Pastor Jimmy Bethea of True Deliverance will also be in attendance.
Frederica Baptist Church, 1700 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will hold its Vacation Bible School class from 9 a.m. to noon June 3 to 7. The program will be for students entering kindergarten to 7th grade. To register, visit www.fredericabpatist.com.
Greater Hall Temple Church of God in Christ, 3226 Norwich St., Brunswick, will host a Mother’s Day program at 11:30 a.m. May 12 at the church. The speaker will be George L. Lewis.
Golden Isles Presbyterian Church, 48 Hampton Point Drive, St. Simons Island, will host ROAR Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon July 8 to 12 from 9. The theme will be “Life is wild, but God is good!”
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visitwww.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
New Hope United Methodist Church, 1323 Emanuel Church Road in Brookman, will have its annual Women’s Day program at 4 p.m. May 19. The theme is ‘Women Standing Strong and Moving Forward.’ The guest speaker will be the Elder Daisy Button of End Time Kingdom Builder’s Outreach Ministries of Darien.
Salem St. John Baptist Church, 3840 Old Jesup Road, Sterling, will celebrate their Pastor’s and Elect Lady Hasbrouck 15th pastoral anniversary nightly at 7:30 p.m. from May 15 to May 17 with various guest chruches. At 4 p.m. May 19, the Rev. Quan Glover of Young Zion Missionary Baptist Church of St. Mary’s and other guest churches will participate.
Second Woodland Missionary Baptist Church in Townsend will continue its pre-anniversary services at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
St. Andrews Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 2101 Albany St, Brunswick, will hold its Vacation Bible School program from 6 to 8 p.m. June 17 to 21.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas area shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.