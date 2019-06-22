Events and special services
Abysinia Baptist Church, 2501 Albany St., Brunswick, will host its 77th anniversary at 7:30 p.m. nightly July 1 to 3. There will be an 11 a.m. church service July 7. All are welcome.
Abundant Faith Church of God in Christ, 1005 Franklin St., Darien, will host its 16th annual Women’s Day at 4:15 p.m. Sunday. Patricia Rogers, evangelist, will be the speaker.
Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1047 Demere Road, St. Simons Island, will celebrate its Women’s Day program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will by the Rev. Patricia Waye of Abundant Life Family Worship Center.
Golden Isles Church of God, 200 Bosewell Lane, Brunswick, will host a Freedom Fest program from 7 to 9 p.m. June 30. There will be superheroes, bounce houses, a train ride and fireworks.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup, Brunswick, will host a food drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today outside of the Winn-Dixie on Hwy. 341, Brunswick. They will collect food to donate to locals in need.
Golden Isles Presbyterian Church, 48 Hampton Point Drive, St. Simons Island, will host ROAR Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon July 8 to 12 from 9. The theme will be “Life is wild, but God is Good!”
Grace Chapel, 6334 Blythe Island Hwy., Brunswick, holds a Serenity Worship Service 6 p.m. every Saturday. The Serenity service lasts about an hour and is open to anyone, but is specifically for those who are dealing with anything that is separating them from God, i.e. alcohol and/or chemical addiction, gambling, pornography, depression, etc. There will be coffee, water and snacks available. Dress is casual with jeans and shorts being the common attire.
Grace United Methodist Church, 1705 Albany St., Brunswick, will host its annual Men’s Day celebration at 11 a.m. Sunday. The theme will be “Strengthening the African American Male.” The guest speaker will be the Rev. George A. Moore of ATOC African Methodist Episcopal in Dawson.
Lakeside United Methodist Church, 5571 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will host a Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday. The theme will be “Athens: The Journey of Paul.”
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visitwww.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will hold a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon at the church every Tuesday.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas are shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
Music
Agape Assembly Ministries, 1514 4th St., Brunswick, will host its Summer Explosion at 6 p.m. June 29. Various gospel groups will perform.
First Baptist Church of Brunswick, 708 Mansfield St., Brunswick, will host a Patriotic concert at 10:30 a.m. June 30. One of the highlights of the program is entitled “Salute to the Armed Forces.” It is a musical arrangement which includes songs from each branch of the military.
Holy Band Inspirational Church, 2401 Norwich St., Brunswick, will host a musical program titled, “He’ll Never Leave You,” at 5 p.m. July 28. Numerous gospel groups will be on hand. It will be a pre-anniversary celebration of Horace Jones and the Mighty Jubilaires.
True Deliverance Outreach Ministries, 3018 Norwich St., Brunswick, will host By His Grace, a musical event featuring a number of gospel acts, at 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 912-223-9200.