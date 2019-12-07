Events and special
services
Elm Grove Baptist Church, 9327 Ga. Hwy. 99, Meridian, will host its Candlelight Communion service at 11:15 a.m. Dec. 22. All are invited.
Epworth By the Sea will host its Winter Conference Jan. 26 to 29, 2020. The keynote speaker will be Len Wilson, director of St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Plano, Texas. A variety of topics will be discussed over the period. For more information, visit epworthbythesea.org.
Frederica Baptist Church, 1700 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a Christmas Celebration of Praise titled “He Shall Reign” at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 15.
The Golden Isles Christian Church will host a food drive to benefit Sparrow’s Nest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Winn-Dixie on 341 in Brunswick. All donations are to support those in need in the community. For more information or to contribute, call 912-996-2230
Grace Chapel, 6334 Blythe Island Hwy., Brunswick, holds a Serenity Worship Service 6 p.m. every Saturday. The Serenity service lasts about an hour and is open to anyone, but is specifically for those who are dealing with anything that is separating them from God, i.e. alcohol and/or chemical addiction, gambling, pornography, depression, etc. There will be coffee, water and snacks available. Dress is casual with jeans and shorts being the common attire.
The Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men’s group, will host bingo at 6:45 p.m. each Thursday at their headquarters, 4299 US. 17, at the intersection of North and Reagan Dr., Brunswick. The blackout prize is $700. The public is welcome. For more information, call 912-222-4187 or visit www.kocbrunswick.com.
Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will hold its annual Holiday Market and Craft Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Various vendors will take part selling art, pottery, jewelry, ornaments and holiday decor will be available. For more information call, 912-638-4673.
Jekyll Island United Methodist Church, 503 Riverview Drive, Jekyll Island, will hold its annual Blue Christmas service at 5 p.m. Dec. 20. It is for those who are struggling with loss and grief during the holiday season.
Jekyll Island United Methodist Church, 503 Riverview Drive, Jekyll Island, will host its annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 5 p.m. Dec. 24 at the church. It will include Holy Communion, music, liturgy and candlelight.
Maranatha Baptist Church, 3706 Norwich St., Brunswick, will celebrate its 32nd anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Kenneth Grant, the church’s founder, will speak.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moor Dr., St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visitwww.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas are shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
St. James Lutheran Church, 2229 Starling St., Brunswick, will host its Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. All are welcome.
St. Mark’s Christmas Bazaar, 900 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a Christmas bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today in the church’s parish hall. There will be crafts and White Elephant items.
St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island, will host The Longest Night: A Winter Service of Hope & Healing at 5 p.m. Sunday in the social hall. The Chancel Choir, Youth Ensemble and Chamber Orchestra will perform. The service encourages those going through times of sorrow and grief during the holidays.
The St. Simons Island Contemplative Group will meet for five weeks at Christ Church Frederica, 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. It is an interdenominational program for those who want to develop their relationship with God through prayer, meditation and scripture. The meetings will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 19 and Jan. 2 and 9 in the vestry room in the parish hall. For more information, contact Randy Siegel at 828-301-0819.
Temple Beth Tefilloh, 1326 Egmont St., Brunswick, will host a reception for a Rabbi Geoff Mitelman of NYC Sinai and Synapse from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at the synagogue. Wine and light hors d’oeuvres will be served. It is free and open to the public.
Music
First Baptist Church Brunswick, 1311 Union St., Brunswick, will host its 10th annual Christmas Pageant at 5 and 7 p.m. Sunday.
The Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a choir performance titled, “the Greatest Story” as its Christmas Cantata at 5 p.m. Dec. 22. The choir will be joined by several guest singers and soloists including Michael Hulett, jazz musician, and readings by Federal Judge Lisa Godby Wood and Doug Alexander. Refreshments will be served following the presentation in the fellowship hall. This event is free and open to the public.
The Golden Isles Community Messiah Choir will perform Handel’s classic at 5 p.m. today at Wesley United Methodist Church, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. For more information, visit wesleyssi.org.
Jekyll Island United Methodist Church’s handbell choir will present a free concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 11 at Faith Chapel in the island’s historic district. They will perform at Faith Chapel again at 1 p.m. Dec. 21.
St. Athanasius Episcopal Church, 1321 Albany St., Brunswick, will host its second annual Jazz Sounds of Christmas with a reception at 5 p.m. followed by the performance at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Refreshments will be served. Tickets are $25. For advance tickets,call 912-342-846. Tickets may be purchased at the door with cash or check. Proceeds benefit the remodel of the church parish hall.