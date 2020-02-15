Events and special services
Abysinia Baptist Church, 2501 Albany St., Brunswick, will celebrate the Rev. Dewayne Attical’s 17th Pastor Anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Everett Baptist Church, 11519 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will host a Valentine’s Spaghetti Dinner at 2 p.m. today. It is free and open to the community.
First United Methodist Church of Brunswick, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick, will host an IF:Gathering from 6 to 9 p.m. March 13. Another session will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 14. The cost is $30. Childcare and meals will be provided. The IF: Gathering provides space for women to wrestle with essential questions of faith, to dream, and to connect during a two-day gathering. To register, visit local.ifgathering.com/brunswickga.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will continue its Acts of the Apostles series with Paul in Athens. The topic is “Introducing the Unknown God.” The service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday. Young readers and parents are encouraged to visit the Book House that is located under the bell tower outside the building.
Golden Isles Women’s Connection will host its annual retreat on March 13 and 14 at First Baptist Church, 708 Mansfield St., Brunswick. The speaker will be Christian author Lisa Harper. Tickets are $40 and may be purchased at www.giwc.info.
The Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men’s group, will host bingo at 6:45 p.m. each Thursday at their headquarters, 4299 US. 17, at the intersection of North and Reagan Drive, Brunswick. The blackout prize is $700. The public is welcome. For more information, call 912-222-4187 or visit www.kocbrunswick.com.
Moore Methodist Museum’s Annual Nativities Display, 100 Arthur J. Moore Dr., St. Simons Island, will host a Genealogy Workshop at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Nancy Graybeal will lead a workshop designed for novice and experienced family researchers. The workshop is free but donations are appreciated. Call 912-638-4050 to reserve a seat and for more information visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com.
Shiloh Baptist Church, 1221 Egmont St., Brunswick, will host its Black History Month program at 11 a.m. Feb. 16 with speaker Rose Mary Burns from Ghana West Africa. The final speaker will be Gilbert Walker, blacksmith and historian, who will present Feb. 23.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas are shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
St. Paul AME Church, 1520 Wolfe St., Brunswick, will celebrate its 151st church anniversary at 7 p.m. nightly Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. There will be a 4 p.m. service Feb. 23. A number of guest churches and pastors will be on hand.
Temple Beth Tefilloh, 1326 Egmont St., Brunswick, will host a six-week series workshop series titled, “Writing a Spiritual Manifesto.” It will be taught by Rabbi Rachael Bregman. The class will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, then continuing on Tuesdays — March 3, 17 and 25. It is open to all regardless of religious affiliation. For more information, visit www.bethtefilloh.org.
Zion Rock Baptist Church, 3200 Gordon St., Brunswick, will have an appreciation program for the Rev. James C. Edwards and Rebecca Edwards, lady-elect, at 4 p.m. Feb. 23. The speaker will be the Rev. Quan Glover.
Music
First United Christian Church, 21st 10th St., Brunswick, will host the 4th anniversary celebration of the T.L. Benton Male Chorus at 5 p.m. today.