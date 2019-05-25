Events and
special services
Abundant Faith Church of God in Christ, 1005 Franklin St., Darien, will host its 16th annual Women’s Day at 4:15 p.m. June 23. Patricia Rogers, evangelist, will be the speaker.
The First African Baptist Church, 5800 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will conclude its 160th church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Rev.Fredrick Heath, bishop at the Community Missionary Baptist Church of Midway, will deliver the message.
First African Missionary Baptist Church, 2696 Swamp Road, Townsend, will host its Parade of States at 4 p.m. Sunday. The theme will be “One Nation, Under God.” The guest church will be First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church of Hinesville.
First Presbyterian Church of Brunswick will host a Tri-church Pentecost service with the Second Presbyterian Church and Altama Presbyterian Church, at 11 a.m. June 9 at First Presbyterian, 1105 Union St., Brunswick. All are welcome. For more information, call 912-265-3400.
Frederica Baptist Church, 1700 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will hold its Vacation Bible School class from 9 a.m. to noon June 3 to 7. The program will be for students entering kindergarten to 7th grade. To register, visit www.fredericabpatist.com.
Golden Isles Presbyterian Church, 48 Hampton Point Drive, St. Simons Island, will host ROAR Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon July 8 to 12 from 9. The theme will be “Life is wild, but God is Good!”
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup, Brunswick, will host a Men’s Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 15 at the church. There will be chair massages, blood pressure checks and other testing. The church is also attempting to hold a blood drive but need at least 15 committed persons prior to the event. If you are interested in donating blood, call or text Lavertia Johnson at 912-996-2230.
Grace Chapel, 6334 Blythe Island Hwy., Brunswick, holds a Serenity Worship Service 6 p.m. every Saturday. The Serenity service lasts about an hour and is open to anyone, but is specifically for those who are dealing with anything that is separating them from God, i.e. alcohol and/or chemical addiction, gambling, pornography, depression, etc. There will be coffee, water and snacks available. Dress is casual with jeans and shorts being the common attire.
Haven Sheffield United Methodist Church, 7640 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will host its annual Men’s Day program at 3:30 p.m. June 2. The speaker will be the Rev. Green of St. James Baptist Church. Music will be provided by The Bright Star Singers.
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 916 Pennick Road, Brunswick, will celebrate its annual Family and Friends Day at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The dress is casual.
Lakeside United Methodist Church will hold its Homecoming service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The speaker will be the Rev. Charles Whatley. A covered dish dinner will follow the service.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visitwww.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 1926 Stonewall St., Brunswick, will celebrate its Homecoming at 11 a.m. June 2. The Rev. Wayne Anderson of St. Marys will be the guest speaker.
Peace, Charity and Hope Ministries Inc., 3507 MLK Blvd., Brunswick, will hold a celebration for the pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Winifred Herrington. It will feature a number of guest ministers who will speak at 7 p.m. May 29, 30 and 31. Services will continue at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. June 2.
Save the Youth Program, hosted by Diane Reid, will hold a 24th anniversary show give-away at 6 p.m. June 9 at Selden Park, 3327 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The doors open at 4:30 p.m. at the park. A number of gospel singers will perform. Admission is free.
St. Andrews Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 2101 Albany St, Brunswick, will hold its Vacation Bible School program from 6 to 8 p.m. June 17 to 21.
St. Andrews Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 2101 Albany St., Brunswick, will hold its annual Youth Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. The speaker will be David Bailey, the assistant principal of Burroughs-Molette Elementary School. The theme is “Take Flight to Where God Leads You.”
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1520 Wolfe St., Brunswick, will hold its Family Affair with Friends Day at 4 p.m. Sunday.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas are shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, will host Vacation Bible School from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. June 10 to 14. The cost is $10 per child or $20 for two or more within a family. To register, call 912-265-3249 ext. 14.
True Life Ministries will host an open water baptism at noon June 15 at Neptune Park, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. A free picnic will follow the event.
Zion Baptist Church will host Vacation Bible School from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 3 to 7. The theme is “Take Flight Where God Leads You.” For more information, call 912-26-3105.
Zion Baptist Church, 1611 G St., Brunswick, will host Men’s Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Forrest Dicket of St. Mark African Methodist Episcopal in Atlanta. The theme is “Men! God is Able.”
Music
True Deliverance Outreach Ministries, 3018 Norwich St., Brunswick, will host By His Grace, a musical event featuring a number of gospel acts, at 5 p.m. June 23. For more information, call 912-223-9200.