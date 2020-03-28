Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many churches are offering online services only. Some are holding small group meetings alone. Please verify with a church by calling or visiting its website prior to service as it can change without The News’ knowledge.
Events and
special services
Emanuel United Methodist Church, 245 Ratcliff Road, Brunswick, will host a number of Easter games from 10:30 a.m. to noon April 11. It will include an Easter story at 10:30 a.m.; egg hunt at 10:45 a.m.; games at 11 a.m.; and lunch at noon. Easter services will be held from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. April 12. A sunrise service will be held at 7 a.m.; Sunday School at 9 a.m. and a 10:30 a.m. service.
Epworth By the Sea will host a Grown Up Summer Camp from June 26 to 28. For an agenda and registration information, visit www.epworthbythesea.org.
First Baptist Church, 1010 Lee St., Brunswick, is postponing all events on its campus but will offer online services at 10:30 a.m. weekly. The church’s website is http://fbcbrunswick.com/sermons. It is televised on channel 98.
“From the HeArt: A Talisman for Hope, Healing and New Beginnings,” an art exhibit featuring works designed to promote spiritual enrichment will be showcased at the Horton Gallery, within the Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick. It will be on display through March 30. Proceeds from sales will go toward From the HeARt, a community program that benefits organizations such as Amity House, Grace House and Habitat for Humanity.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will post its next service, titled “the Danger of Sleeping in Church,” from Acts 20:1-12, at 11 a.m. Sunday on YouTube. It will available for access afterward as well. The fifth Sunday singing is canceled due to the coronavirus. Portable communion cups will be available at the building from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for families and individuals who desire to observe communion.
Helping Hugs Inc. for Haiti, a ministry of St. William Catholic Church is collecting brass and wind instruments, is collecting drums and 150 watt amplifiers for its twin parish in Haiti. To make a donation, contact Mary Lynch at 912-399-6501 or marylynch45@gmail.com. Pick up is available on St. Simons Island or the city of Brunswick.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.
Taylor’s Methodist Church, 766 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a drive-up service at 11 a.m. Sunday. All parishioners must stay in their vehicles but the message will be delivered in a format everyone can hear.