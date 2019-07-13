Events and
special services
First Friendship Baptist Church, 1010 Lee St., Brunswick, will host its Women’s Day celebration at 3 p.m. Sunday. Oatanisha Dawson of Bright Star Baptist Church will be the guest speaker. The public is invited.
First Jordan Grove Missionary, 2004 MLK Blvd., Brunswick, will host a Summer Youth Revival at 7 p.m. Wednesday to Friday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Ronnie Brinson. The theme is “On the Move for Christ.”
Grace Chapel, 6334 Blythe Island Hwy., Brunswick, holds a Serenity Worship Service 6 p.m. every Saturday. The Serenity service lasts about an hour and is open to anyone, but is specifically for those who are dealing with anything that is separating them from God, i.e. alcohol and/or chemical addiction, gambling, pornography, depression, etc. There will be coffee, water and snacks available. Dress is casual with jeans and shorts being the common attire.
Greater Hall Temple, 3226 Norwich St., Brunswick, will hold its Women Conference at 9 a.m. today with Joann Trammel of Atlanta as the speaker. It will continue at 6:30 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Tonya Hall of Jacksonville.
Hortense Wesleyan Camp will hold its 115th annual camp meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. July 25. Services will continue at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. daily July 26 to Aug. 4. The Revs. Lane Loman and Ralph Clayton will be the evangelists. Todd Horne will be the song evangelist. For more information, contact Misty Rowell at 912-270-4458 or visit hortensecamp.org.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visitwww.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1926 Stonewall St., Brunswick, will hold its annual Men and Women’s Dual Day program at 11 a.m. Aug. 4. Sabrina Mixon of Mount Sinai Baptist Church of Waverly will be the guest speaker.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas are shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
Music
True Deliverance Tabernacle Outreach Church, 3018 Norwich St., Brunswick, will host a “Glory Bursting Gospel Concert” at 5 p.m. Sunday. A number of groups will perform. For more information, call 912-223-9200.
True Deliverance Tabernacle Outreach Church, 3018 Norwich St., Brunswick, will host a program titled “It’s Raining in Church” at 4 p.m. Aug. 4. Horace Jones and the Mighty Jubilaires who will celebrate their 57th singing anniversary. A number of gospel groups will perform.
Holy Band Inspirational Church, 2401 Norwich St., Brunswick, will host a musical program titled, “He’ll Never Leave You” at 5 p.m. July 28. Numerous gospel groups will be on hand. It will be a pre-anniversary celebration of Horace Jones and the Mighty Jubilaires.