Events and
special services
Abundant Faith Church of God in Christ, 1005 Franklin St., Darien, will celebrate its 16th anniversary at 4:15 p.m. Nov. 17. The guest speaker will be the Rev. G. Bobby Hall, pastor of Greater Hall Temple Church of God in Christ.
Abysinia Baptist Church, 2501 Albany St., Brunswick, will celebrate Old Fashion Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. Everyone is encouraged to dress comfortably in old fashion clothes. Dinner will be served on the church grounds.
Bethel Baptist Church, 900 Bartow St., Brunswick, will celebrate its Men and Women’s day at 3 p.m. Nov. 3. The Rev. Neil Dawson of the Under Shepherd of First African Baptist Church of Riceboro. The musical guest will be the Gospel Messengers.
Brunswick Second Presbyterian Church will celebrate its 100th church anniversary at 4 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Jesse Truvillion, a retired Presbyterian minister. The keynote speaker will be the Rev. Jamil el-Shair, member of the Savannah Presbyterian Council and chaplian of Georgia Hospice Care.
Christ Church Frederica, 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host its All Hallow’s Eve Family Fun Fest from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the church. There will be hayrides, face painting, crafts and more.
Elm Grove Baptist Church, 9327 GA-99, Meridian, will celebrate its 131st church anniversary at 11:15 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Marion Wise from Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church of Jacksonville. Music will be provided by the Bright Star Singers.
First African Baptist Church, 1416 Amherst St., Brunswick, will host a prayer breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church. The guest speaker will be Matilda Gibbons of Brunswick Church of God in Christ. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. For more information, call Michele Austin at 912-262-1941.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will host its Chili Cook-off from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the church. There will be fall activities for children, chili, hot dogs and desserts.
Grace Chapel, 6334 Blythe Island Hwy., Brunswick, holds a Serenity Worship Service 6 p.m. every Saturday. The Serenity service lasts about an hour and is open to anyone, but is specifically for those who are dealing with anything that is separating them from God, i.e. alcohol and/or chemical addiction, gambling, pornography, depression, etc. There will be coffee, water and snacks available. Dress is casual with jeans and shorts being the common attire.
Grace United Methodist Church, 1705 Albany St., Brunswick, will host its fall festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the church. Vendors will be on hand with fresh vegetables and a Low-country broil dinner sale. There will also be crafts.
Haven Sheffiled United Methodist Church, 7640 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will celebrate its 21st church anniversary at 7:30 p.m. nightly Oct. 31 to Nov. 1. There will be a 3 p.m. Nov. 3 service with the Rev. Jim Davis of Grace United Methodist Church as its speaker. Music will be provided by the Bright Star Singers.
Helping Hugs Inc., an outreach of St. William Catholic Church, will host its Fête for Haiti at 6 p.m. today at the parish hall, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The event will feature food catered by Delaney’s and an auction. Tickets are $60 each. Proceeds go to support a church and school in Côtes-de-Fer, Haiti. For more information, email marylynch45@gmail.com.
The Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men’s group, will host bingo at 6:45 p.m. each Thursday at their headquarters, 4299 US. 17, at the intersection of North and Reagan Dr., Brunswick. The blackout prize is $700. The public is welcome. For more information, call 912-222-4187 or visit www.kocbrunswick.com.
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 916 Pennick Road, Brunswick, will host its fall harvest event following its morning service on Sunday. There will be food, games and a hayride.
Lakeside United Methodist Church, 5572 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will host its annual Trunk or Treat event from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church. There will be candy, contests, food and other entertainment. For more information, call 912-265-3162.
Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will hold its annual Holiday Market and Craft Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7. Various vendors will take part selling art, pottery, jewelry, ornaments and holiday decor will be available. For more information call, 912-638-4673.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visitwww.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1926 Stonewall St., Brunswick, will host its 129th church anniversary beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday to Friday. There will be an 11 a.m. celebration Nov. 3 with the Rev. David Burkett, chaplain for Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Norwich Baptist Church, 5661 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will host its 101st Homecoming service at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 3. A covered dish lunch will follow in the fellowship hall.
Second Woodland Missionary Baptist Church, 5789 Cox Road, Townsend, will hold its October Birthday Ministry program at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Shiloh Baptist Church will host a scholarship fund drive at Pizza Inn, 3461 Cypress Mill Road, Brunswick. The even will begin at 5 p.m. and run until closing. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the program.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas are shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, will hold its fall bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the church. The indoor event will feature vendors and handmade crafts. It is free to attendees. For more information, email iamdgu@gmail.com.
Music
A benefit program for Horace Jones Jr. will be held at 5 p.m. Nov. 17 at Holy Band of Inspiration Temple, 2401 Norwich St., Brunswick. A variety of local and regional gospel groups will perform.
The First Presbyterian Church of Brunswick will host a concert given by The Golden Isles Strummers in the sanctuary at 7 p.m. today. All proceeds from the concert will be donated to Sparrows Nest Food Pantry and Woman’s Voices.
St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd, St. Simons Island, will host a gospel concert featuring Angela Prim of Nashville at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the church. Prim will also perform with the choir at 8:30 a.m. and at the 11 a.m. worship services Nov. 10. It is open to all.