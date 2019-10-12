Events and special services
Banner of Truth Church Ministries, 705 Garrison St., Darien, will host a celebration for the Rev. Timothy Bryan at 3 p.m. Oct. 19. The speaker will be the Rev. Viette Hunter-Linley. Musical guests will also be on hand.
A. Patrice Butts’ production, “Too Hype for Heaven” at 7 p.m. today at the Strickland Auditorium at Epworth By the Sea. The play will include comedy, songs and inspiration. The cost is $20 and tickets are available at BOK Beauty. Payment may be made at the door on the day of the event.
Elm Grove Baptist Church, 9327 Ga. Hwy. 99, Meridian, will celebrate its church anniversary at 11:15 a.m. Oct. 27. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Marion Price from Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church of Jacksonville. Music will be provided by the Bright Star Singers.
First Bryant Baptist Church, 1100 F St., Brunswick, will host its 141st anniversary at 7:30 p.m. Monday to Wednesday. Various guest churches will be on hand. At 11 a.m. Oct. 20, guest speaker the Rev. Darrick Smoke of Riceboro will speak with the Rev. D.E. Mitchell of First African Church of Fancy Bluff presiding.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will host its Chili Cook-off from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 at the church. There will be fall activities for children, chili, hot dogs and desserts.
Grace Chapel, 6334 Blythe Island Hwy., Brunswick, holds a Serenity Worship Service 6 p.m. every Saturday. The Serenity service lasts about an hour and is open to anyone, but is specifically for those who are dealing with anything that is separating them from God, i.e. alcohol and/or chemical addiction, gambling, pornography, depression, etc. There will be coffee, water and snacks available. Dress is casual with jeans and shorts being the common attire.
Haven Sheffiled United Methodist Church, 7640 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will celebrate its 21st church anniversary at 7:30 p.m. nightly Oct. 31 to Nov. 1. There will be a 3 p.m. Nov. 3 service with the Rev. Jim Davis of Grace United Methodist Church as its speaker. Music will be provided by the Bright Star Singers.
Helping Hugs Inc., an outreach of St. William Catholic Church, will host its Fête for Haiti at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the parish hall, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The event will feature food catered by Delaney’s and an auction. Tickets are $60 each. Proceeds go to support a church and school in Côtes-de-Fer, Haiti. For more information, email marylynch45@gmail.com.
The Gathering Place will host Fields of Faith featuring C.L. “Shep” Shepherd for a night of spiritual inspiration. The event, which targets middle and high school students, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Glynn County Stadium, 5 Community Action Drive, Brunswick. No reservations or tickets are needed. For more information on Shepherd, visit www.TheGP.org.
The Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men’s group, will host bingo at 6:45 p.m. each Thursday at their headquarters, 4299 U.S. Hwy 17, at the intersection of North and Reagan Dr., Brunswick. The blackout prize is $700. The public is welcome. For more information, call 912-222-4187 or visit www.kocbrunswick.com.
Lakeside United Methodist Church, 5572 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will host its annual Trunk or Treat event from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at the church. There will be candy, contests, food and other entertainment. For more information, call 912-265-3162.
Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will hold its annual Holiday Market and Craft Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7. Various vendors will take part selling art, pottery, jewelry, ornaments and holiday decor will be available. For more information call, 912-638-4673.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visitwww.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
New Hope United Methodist Church, 1323 Emanuel Church Road, Brunswick, will host its annual camp meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The guest speaker will be Eric C. Travis of Jerusalem Baptist Church in Brunswick.
Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3425 MLK Blvd., Brunswick, will hold its Dual Day program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The guest church will be Bethsaida Ministries of Jacksonville. Lunch will be served following the service.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.
Springfield Missionary Baptist Church, 676 Myers Hill Road, Brunswick, will host its choir anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday. Kristy Chance Starke of Mount Orum Missionary Baptist Church will be the guest speaker.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas are shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, will hold its fall bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2 at the church. The indoor event will feature vendors and handmade crafts. It is a $25 fee for vendors to participate. It is free to attendees. For more information, email iamdgu@gmail.com.
Waynesville Church of God, 25011 Hwy. 82, Waynesville, will host its fourth annual car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. There is a $20 entry fee. For more information, contact Jesse Morgan at 912-288-1043.
Zion Baptist Church will host its annual dinner theater at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at First Baptist Church’s beach hall, 708 Mansfield St., Brunswick. It will feature Lady AJ, a Christian comedienne. The attire is semi formal. Tickets are $40. For more information, call 912-264-3105.
Music
The First Presbyterian Church of Brunswick will host a concert given by The Golden Isles Strummers in the sanctuary at 7 p.m. Oct. 26. All proceeds from the concert will be donated to Sparrows Nest Food Pantry and Woman’s Voices.
St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd, St. Simons Island, will host a gospel concert featuring Angela Prim of Nashville at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the church. Prim will also perform with the choir at 8:30 a.m. and at the 11 a.m. worship services Nov. 10. It is open to all.