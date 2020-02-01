Events and special services
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island,recently named the Rev. Don Dilley as its new pastor. The public is invited to join the congregation for a lunch at 11 a.m. Sunday to welcome Dilley and his wife, Debbie.
Golden Isles Christian Church will host its monthly Men’s Breakfast at 9 a.m. today. Men of all ages are encouraged to attend. The morning worship service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday. The theme will be “the Most Important Question Ever Asked” from Acts 16. This service is also available on YouTube each week.
Grace Chapel, 6334 Blythe Island Hwy., Brunswick, holds a Serenity Worship Service 6 p.m. every Saturday. The Serenity service lasts about an hour and is open to anyone, but is specifically for those who are dealing with anything that is separating them from God, i.e. alcohol and/or chemical addiction, gambling, pornography, depression, etc. There will be coffee, water and snacks available. Dress is casual with jeans and shorts being the common attire.
The Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men’s group, will host bingo at 6:45 p.m. each Thursday at its headquarters, 4299 US. Hwy 17, at the intersection of North and Reagan Dr., Brunswick. The blackout prize is $700. The public is welcome. For more information, call 912-222-4187 or visit www.kocbrunswick.com.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moor Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
New Hope United Methodist Church, 1323 Emanuel Church Road, Brunswick, will host its annual Black History Month program at 4 p.m. Feb. 9. The guest speaker will be the Rev. James Payne of Zion Sister Missionary Baptist Church of Kingsland.
New Vision Church of God, 4232 Old Cypress Mill Road, Brunswick, will host its pre-anniversary celebration at 6 p.m. Feb. 9. A number of guest groups will be on hand. Bishop O.C. Pringle of the Gospel Network will be in attendance.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas are shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 F St., Brunswick, will celebrate its 77th church anniversary at 7 p.m. nightly Feb. 4 to 6. On Feb. 9, a number of guest churches will attend the 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. services. Dinner will be served. The Rev. J. Reynolds is the pastor.
St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island, will host its Kirkin’ of the Tartan service at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 9. The congregations of St. Simons Presbyterian Church and Golden Isles Presbyterian are combining to celebrate the Kirkin’ of the Tartan — a service complete with a processional of bagpipers and drummers and banners of family tartans. The Rev. Alexander Brown, the pastor of Golden Isles Presbyterian and native of Dundee, Scotland, will be the preacher for the service. The First Coast Highlanders Pipe and Drum Band that are based in Clay County will lead the processional of family tartans.
Temple Beth Tefilloh, 1326 Egmont St., Brunswick, will host a six-week series workshop series titled, “Coping Skills in Trying Times.” It will be taught by Rabbi Rachael Bregman who will focus on how to heal and connect during difficult periods. The class will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday evenings through Feb. 10. It is open to all regardless of religious affiliation. For more information, visit www.bethtefilloh.org.
Music
An annual appreciation service for Horace Jones Sr. will be held at 5 p.m. Feb. 9 at New Vision Church Ministries, 4232 Old Cypress Mill Road, Brunswick. A number of local musical groups will perform. It is free and open to all.
First United Christian Church, 21st 10th St., Brunswick, will host the 4th anniversary celebration of the T.L. Benton Male Chorus at 5 p.m. Feb. 15.