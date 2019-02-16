Events and special
services
The Council of Catholic Women at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church will hold its annual International Food Tasters Festival from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 2 in the church hall.
First A.B. Church of Sapelo Island will host its Black History Month program at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The guest minister will be the Rev. Johnny Wrice. Music will be provided by The Bright Stars. The ferry leaves Meredian at 9 a.m. and leaves Sapelo Island at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Lunch will be served following the service.
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host its 2019 Golden Isles No Show banquet Thursday, a fundraiser for its programs. Tickets are $125 and include a meal of chicken casserole from Festive Occasions or a $40 gift card to Indigo Coastal Shanty or Marshside Grill. There are a limited number of tickets, which are available at www.goldenislesfca.org. For more information, email pfulks@fca.org.
GMBC Inc. Adjourn Session will host a welcome and musical at 7 p.m. Monday at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1221 Egmont St., Brunswick. The Rev. Todd Rhodes is the pastor of the church.
Haven-Sheffield United Methodist Church will celebrate Black History month at 3 p.m. Feb. 24. The speaker will be the Rev. Maurice Gray of Marantha Baptist Church.
Helping Hugs for Haiti Inc., a nonprofit based out of St. William Catholic Church on St. Simons Island, is taking donations of musical instruments for its sister church in Haiti. Instruments should be in good, playable condition. To contribute, those interested should contact Lynch at 912-638-0148. Monetary donations for the purchase of reconditioned instruments may be mailed to Helping Hugs, Inc. P.O. Box 24477, St. Simons Island, GA 31522. Contributors are asked to write “instruments” on the check.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1926 Stonewall St., Brunswick, will host its Black History Month program at 11 a.m. Feb. 24. The speaker will be Preston Merritt. Donations will be accepted.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1926 Stonewall St., Brunswick, will host a prayer breakfast at 9 a.m. Feb. 23. The speaker will be Preston Merritt. Donations will be accepted.
Shiloh Baptist Church, 1221 Egmont St, Brunswick, will hold its Black History Month program at 11 a.m. each Sunday throughout February. Various speakers will be on hand to share.
St. Andrews CME Church, 2101 Albany St., Brunswick, will hold its Women’s Conference will be held at 7 p.m. March 15, 10 a.m. March 16 and 11 a.m. March 17. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at Eventbrite.com. For more information, call 912-265-0565.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas area shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
St. James Lutheran Church, 2229 Starling St., Brunswick, will host a Goodyear Park Neighborhood Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 28 in the park. It is free and open to all.
St. John Baptist Church, 700 Jackson St., Darien, will celebrate the Rev. Priscilla A. Gardner’s 12th anniversary at 7:30 p.m. nightly Feb. 27 to March 1. The speaker will be the Rev. Shelia Noble on Thursday; the Rev. Jacob West Jr. on Friday; and the Rev. Daniel Smith on Sunday. At 3 p.m. March 3, the speaker will be the Rev. Kevin White of Immanuel House of Prayer United.
Music
First United Christian Chruch, 21 10th St., Brunswick, will celebrate the 6th anniversary of the T.L. Benton Male Chorus at 5 p.m. today. Various groups will be on hand to perform.
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church will hold a special vesper service featuring the Ben Rosenblum Trio at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the church sanctuary. The service is free and open to the public. A reception for the musicians will follow the concert. Rosenblum is an award-winning pianist and accordionist who will be joined by Marty Jaffe on bass and Ben Zweig on drums.
Jerusalem Baptist Church, 916 Pennick Road, Brunswick, will hold its Spiritual Hymn and Spiritual Song service at 3 p.m. Feb. 24. The service will include lining of hymns, singing of spirituals and reflections on the church’s origin within the community.