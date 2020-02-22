Events and special services
First Friendship Baptist Church, 1010 Lee St., Brunswick, will host its Black History Month program at 3 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Kristie Cameron will be the guest speaker. The public is invited.
First United Methodist Church of Brunswick, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick, will host an “IF:Gathering” from 6 to 9 p.m. March 13. Another session will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 14. The cost is $30, with childcare and meals will be provided. The gathering provides space for women to wrestle with essential questions of faith. To register, visit local.ifgathering.com/brunswickga.
“From the HeArt: A Talisman for Hope, Healing and New Beginnings,” an art exhibit featuring works designed to promote spiritual enrichment will be showcased at the Horton Gallery, within the Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick, beginning March 3 and running through March 30. Proceeds from sales will go toward organizations such as Amity House, Grace House and Habitat for Humanity.
Grace United Methodist Church, will celebrate Women’s Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. Trace Campbell, first lady of Zion Baptist Church, will share the message. The theme is “Women Rise: Meet the Challenges to Transform Communities.” All are invited to attend.
The Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will continue its study of the Book of Acts. The 11 a.m. service Sunday will focus on “the Good, the Bad and the Best,” from Acts 18:1-17. The church will also hold its Fourth Sunday Fellowship and Food at 5 p.m. that evening. A collection will be taken for Sparrow’s Nest Food Pantry in Brunswick.
Golden Isles Women’s Connection will host its annual retreat on March 13 and 14 at First Baptist Church, 708 Mansfield St., Brunswick. The speaker will be Christian author Lisa Harper. Tickets are $40 and may be purchased at www.giwc.info.
The Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men’s group, will host bingo at 6:45 p.m. each Thursday at their headquarters, 4299 US. 17, at the intersection of North and Reagan Drive, Brunswick. The blackout prize is $700. The public is welcome. For more information, call 912-222-4187 or visit www.kocbrunswick.com.
New Hope United Methodist Church, 1323 Emanuel Church Road, Brunswick, will hold its annual Choir and Usher Board Anniversary at 3 p.m. March 8. The guest will be the Bright Star Singers.
Peace, Charity and Hope Ministries Inc., 3503 MLK Blvd., Brunswick, will host its Black History Month program at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
Shiloh Baptist Church, 1221 Egmont St., Brunswick, will host its final Black History Month session at 11 a.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Gilbert Walker, blacksmith and historian.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, will host its Ash Wednesday Masses at 8 a.m., noon, and 7 p.m. (also in Spanish) Wednesday at its Brunswick location. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Jekyll Island United Methodist Church, 503 Riverview Drive, Jekyll Island.
St. James Lutheran Church, 2229 Starling St., Brunswick, will host a Shrove Tuesday Pancake dinner at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in the fellowship hall. It will hold its Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
St. John Baptist Church, 700 Jackson St., Brunswick, will celebrate the Rev. Priscilla Gardner’s 13th Anniversary at 7:30 p.m. nightly Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Several guest churches will be on hand. There will be a 3 p.m. service March 1. The public is invited.
St. Paul AME Church, 1520 Wolfe St., Brunswick, will celebrate its 151st church anniversary at 4 p.m. Sunday. A number of guest churches and pastors will be on hand.
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 2700 Demere Road, St. Simons Island, will host its Human Relations Day at 4 p.m. Sunday. The guest church will be Blythe Island Baptist Church. The Rev. Tim Brown will deliver the message. Refreshments will be served.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will feature a Tenebrae concert at 7 p.m. March 29 in the church sanctuary. There will be a short concert of Lenten choral and hand bell music followed by the Tenebrae service. The concert is family friendly and free.
Temple Beth Tefilloh, 1326 Egmont St., Brunswick, will host a six-week workshop series titled, “Writing a Spiritual Manifesto.” It will be taught by Rabbi Rachael Bregman. The class will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 3, 17 and 25. It is open to all regardless of religious affiliation. For more information, visit www.bethtefilloh.org.
The Women’s Prayer Union of Coastal Georgia will meet from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 29 in the Jones Auditorium at Epworth By the Sea on St. Simons Island. The program will be presented by Savannah Ramsey and worship led by Christina Godwin. There is no registration fee, but love offering appreciated. For more information, call M. Rice at 912-265-6888.
Zion Rock Baptist Church, 3200 Gordon St., Brunswick, will have an appreciation program for the Rev. James C. Edwards and Rebecca Edwards, lady-elect, at 4 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be the Rev. Quan Glover.