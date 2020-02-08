Events and special services
Abysinia Baptist Church, 2501 Albany St., Brunswick, will celebrate the Rev. Dewayne Attical’s 17th Pastor Anniversary at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to Friday. The closing service will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 16.
Everett Baptist Church, 11519 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will host a Valentine’s Spaghetti Dinner at 2 p.m. Feb. 15. It is free and open to the community.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will continue its worship series focusing on the Book of Acts with a topic of “Prescription For Revolution” at 11 a.m. Sunday. The church will also hold a Valentine’s Day for single ladies at 6 p.m. Feb. 14. For more information, call 912-996-2230.
Grace Chapel, 6334 Blythe Island Hwy., Brunswick, holds a Serenity Worship Service 6 p.m. every Saturday. The Serenity service lasts about an hour and is open to anyone, but is specifically for those who are dealing with anything that is separating them from God, i.e. alcohol and/or chemical addiction, gambling, pornography, depression, etc. There will be coffee, water and snacks available. Dress is casual with jeans and shorts being the common attire.
The Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men’s group, will host bingo at 6:45 p.m. each Thursday at their headquarters, 4299 U.S. 17, at the intersection of North and Reagan Dr., Brunswick. The blackout prize is $700. The public is welcome. For more information, call 912-222-4187 or visit www.kocbrunswick.com.
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 916 Pennick Road, will celebrate its annual Brotherhood Evening of Hymn and Spiritual Songs at 3 p.m. Sunday. Various deacons, deaconesses and ministers from the community will participate. The public is invited.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moor Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visitwww.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
New Hope United Methodist Church, 1323 Emanuel Church Road, Brunswick, will host its annual Black History Month program at 4 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. James Payne of Zion Sister Missionary Baptist Church of Kingsland.
New Vision Church of God, 4232 Old Cypress Mill Road, Brunswick, will host its pre-anniversary celebration at 6 p.m. Sunday. A number of guests will be on hand. Bishop O.C. Pringle of the Gospel Network will be in attendance.
Shiloh Baptist Church, 1221 Egmont St., Brunswick, will host its Black History Month program at 11 a.m. Sunday the speakers will be author Valerie Williams, Hasondra Smith and KayLee Smith. On Feb. 16, Rose Mary Burns from Ghana West Africa will be the guest. The final speaker will be Gilbert Walker, blacksmith and historian.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas are shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 F St., Brunswick, will celebrate its 77th church anniversary at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest pastors will be on hand. Dinner will be served. The Rev. J. Reynolds is the pastor.
The Kirkin’ of the Tartans service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Strickland Auditorium at Epworth By the Sea on St. Simons Island. The congregations of St. Simons Presbyterian Church and Golden Isles Presbyterian are co-hosting the event, complete with a processional of bagpipers and drummers and banners of family tartans. The Rev. Alexander Brown, the pastor of Golden Isles Presbyterian and native of Dundee, Scotland, will be the preacher for the service. The First Coast Highlanders Pipe and Drum Band that are based in Clay County will lead the processional of family tartans.
Temple Beth Tefilloh, 1326 Egmont St., Brunswick, will host a course on Crafting a Spiritual Manifesto from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 18, March 3, 10, 17 and 25. It is open to all. For more information, visit www.bethtefilloh.org.
Music
An annual appreciation service for Horace Jones Sr. will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday at New Vision Church Ministries, 4232 Old Cypress Mill Road, Brunswick. A number of local musical groups will perform. It is free and open to all.
First United Christian Church, 21st 10th St., Brunswick, will host the Fourth Anniversary Celebration of the T.L. Benton Male Chorus at 5 p.m. Feb. 15.