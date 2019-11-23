Events and
special services
Bethel Baptist Church, 900 Bartow St., Brunswick, will host a celebration for the Rev. Willis Mullen’s ninth anniversary at 4 p.m. Dec. 8. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Craig Campbell of Zion Baptist Church in Brunswick. The musical guest will be T.L. Benton Male Chorus of First United Christian Church. All are invited.
Grace United Methodist Church will hold its 151st anniversary service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Earl James. The theme will be Moving Forward Together.
Epworth By the Sea will host its Winter Conference Jan. 26 to 29, 2020. The keynote speaker will be Len Wilson, director of St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Plano, Texas. A variety of topics will be discussed. For more information, visit epworthbythesea.org.
Feed My Sheep, a Thanksgiving dinner, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Burroughs Molette, 1900 Lee St., Brunswick. There will be food and fellowship, as well as a large giveaway that includes clothing and shoes.
The Golden Isles Christian Church will host a food drive to benefit Sparrow’s Nest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Winn Dixie on 341. All donations are to support those in need in the community. For more information or to contribute, call 912-996-2230
Grace Chapel, 6334 Blythe Island Hwy., Brunswick, holds a Serenity Worship Service 6 p.m. every Saturday. The Serenity service lasts about an hour and is open to anyone, but is specifically for those who are dealing with anything that is separating them from God, i.e. alcohol and/or chemical addiction, gambling, pornography, depression, etc. There will be coffee, water and snacks available. Dress is casual with jeans and shorts being the common attire.
The Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men’s group, will host bingo at 6:45 p.m. each Thursday at their headquarters, 4299 US. 17, Brunswick, at the intersection of North and Reagan Dr., Brunswick. The blackout prize is $700. The public is welcome. For more information, call 912-222-4187 or visit www.kocbrunswick.com.
Living Word Worship Center International, 1010 Amherst St., Brunswick, will host a revival at 7 p.m. every Friday through November. Various speakers will share the message. For more information, call 912-268-1488.
Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will hold its annual Holiday Market and Craft Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7. Various vendors will take part selling art, pottery, jewelry, ornaments and holiday decor will be available. For more information call, 912-638-4673.
Lord of Life will host its annual Thanksgiving dinner at 3 p.m. on Thursday. Church members bring side dishes and desserts to share. It is free and all are welcome. Those who plan to attend are asked to call to ensure enough food. The phone number is 912-638-4673.
Maranatha Baptist Church, 3706 Norwich St., Brunswick, will celebrate its 32nd anniversary at 3 p.m. Dec. 8. The Rev. Kenneth Grant, the church’s founder, will speak.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visitwww.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas are shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 1520 Wolfe St., Brunswick, will present A Christmas Parable — the First Christmas narrated by Mayor Cornell Harvey with music by Michael Hulett at 6 p.m. Dec. 5.
The St. Simons Island Contemplative Group will meet for five weeks at Christ Church Frederica, 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. It is an interdenominational program for those who want to develop their relationship with God through prayer, meditation and scripture. The meetings will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 5, 12, 19 and Jan. 2 and 9 in the vestry room in the parish hall. For more information, contact Randy Siegel at 828-301-0819.
Temple Beth Tefilloh, 1326 Egmont St., Brunswick, will host a reception for a Rabbi Geoff Mitelman of NYC Sinai and Synapse from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at the synagogue. Wine and wine and light hors d’oeuvres will be served. It is free and open to the public.
Music
First Baptist Church Brunswick, 1311 Union St., Brunswick, will host its 10th annual Christmas Pageant at 5 and 7 p.m. Dec. 8.
The Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a choir performance titled, “the Greatest Story” as its Christmas Cantata at 5 p.m. Dec. 22. The choir will be joined by several guest singers and soloists including Michael Hulett, jazz musician, and readings by Federal Judge Lisa Godby Wood and Doug Alexander. Refreshments will be served following the presentation in the fellowship hall. This event is free and open to the public.
The Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St Simons, will host a choir performance titled, “the Greatest Story” as its Christmas Cantata at 5 p.m. Dec. 22. The choir will be joined by several guest singers and soloists including Michael Hulett, jazz musician, and readings by Federal Judge Lisa Goodby Wood and Doug Alexander. Refreshments will be served following the presentation in the fellowship hall. This event is free and open to the public.
The Golden Isles Community Messiah Choir will perform Handel’s classic at 5 p.m. Dec. 7 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. For more information, visit wesleyssi.org.