Events and
special services
Abundant Faith Church of God in Christ, 1005 Franklin St., Brunswick, will celebrate the Rev. Larry and Patricia Rogers during its 16th year Ministry Appreciation Service. The two-day event will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 4:15 p.m. Aug. 11. The guest speakers will be the Rev. Pernell Smith Sr. of Grace Place Church of God in Christ in Ludowici, who will speak Friday. Arthur Robinson Jr., superintendent of Broxton Church of God in Christ, will speak Aug. 11. The public is invited.
Everett Baptist Church, 11519 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will be hosting Family Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 31. There will be Christian fellowship with various games, face painting, water slides and a clogging performance. Hot dogs, chips, drinks and water will be provided.
First Friendship Baptist Church, 1010 Lee St., Brunswick, will host its annual Men’s Day at 3 p.m. Aug. 11. The Rev. John Fields, pastor of First Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker.
Grace Chapel, 6334 Blythe Island Hwy., Brunswick, holds a Serenity Worship Service 6 p.m. every Saturday. The Serenity service lasts about an hour and is open to anyone, but is specifically for those who are dealing with anything that is separating them from God, i.e. alcohol and/or chemical addiction, gambling, pornography, depression, etc. There will be coffee, water and snacks available. Dress is casual with jeans and shorts being the common attire.
Haven Sheffield United Methodist Church, 7640 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will host its annual Women’s Day at 4 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be the Rev. Claressa Jackson of Abysinia Baptist Church in Brunswick. The Wayne County Female Choir will perform.
Helping Hugs Inc., an outreach of St. William Catholic Church, will host its Fête for Haiti at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the parish hall, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The event will feature food catered by Delaney’s and an auction. Tickets are $60 each. Proceeds go to support a church and school in Côtes-de-Fer, Haiti. For more information, email marylynch45@gmail.com.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visitwww.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1926 Stonewall St., Brunswick, will hold its annual Men and Women’s Dual Day program at 11 a.m. Sunday. Sabrina Mixon of Mount Sinai Baptist Church of Waverly will be the guest speaker.
New Hope United Methodist Church, 1323 Emanuel Church Road, Brunswick, will host its annual Family and Friends Day at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 11. The theme will be “Closer than a Brother.” The speaker will be the Rev. Chester Harris of New Hope.
Salem St. John Baptist Church, 3840 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will be celebrating its 19th church anniversary beginning at 7:30 p.m. nightly Wednesday to Aug. 9 with various churches on program. There will be a service at 4 p.m. Aug. 11 Sunday with the Rev. James C. Edwards and the Zion Rock Baptist Church Family.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas are shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
Welcome Baptist Church, 4397 River Road, Townsend, will host its Family and Friends Day at 11:15 a.m. Aug. 18. All are welcome.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will begin its Sunday school programs beginning Sept. 8. Youth programs for students K-12 grade are available as are classes for adults interested in joining the Catholic Church. All registration forms may be found online at stwill.net. Registration forms are due prior to Sept. 8. For more information, email Powernancy@comcast.net.
The Women’s Prayer Union will host its King of Nations conference beginning at 8:30 a.m. Friday through 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10. Various sessions with a variety of leaders will take place throughout the two-day event. For room reservations or more information, call 912-639-8688.
Zion Baptist Church, 1611 G St., Brunswick, will celebrate its 119th anniversary at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 11. The speaker will be the Rev. Roy Williams. The theme will be “God is Able to Do What He Said He Will Do” (Ephesians 3:20).
Music
The Gospel Jewels will celebrate their 35th anniversary pgoram at 5 p.m. Sunday at Abysinia Baptist Chuch, 2501 Albany St., Brunswick. The guest group will be the Golden Isles Elite Singers and other local groups.
True Deliverance Tabernacle Outreach Church, 3018 Norwich St., Brunswick, will host a program titled “It’s Raining in Church” at 4 p.m. Sunday. Horace Jones and the Mighty Jubilaires who will celebrate their 57th singing anniversary. A number of gospel groups will perform.