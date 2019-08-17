Events and special services
Emanuel Missionary Baptist church, 1047 Demere Road, St. Simons Island, will celebrate the Rev. John Leggett’s pastoral anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday with Derrell Leggett of Atlanta as the speaker.
Everett Baptist Church, 11519 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick, will be hosting Family Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 31. There will be Christian fellowship with various games, face painting, water slides and a clogging performance. Hot dogs, chips, drinks and water will be provided.
First Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2004 MLK Blvd., Brunswick, will host a Woman’s Prayer Breakfast, presented by the Godly Virtuous Women (GVW), a group within the church, at 9 a.m. today. The featured pastor will be the Rev. Naomi Foreman. The theme is “The Best is yet to come!” Tickets are $10. See any GVW member for tickets.
First Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2004 MLK Jr. Blvd., Brunswick, will host “Youth Under the Big Top” at 6 p.m. Aug. 24.
Grace Chapel, 6334 Blythe Island Hwy., Brunswick, holds a Serenity Worship Service 6 p.m. every Saturday. The Serenity service lasts about an hour and is open to anyone, but is specifically for those who are dealing with anything that is separating them from God, i.e. alcohol and/or chemical addiction, gambling, pornography, depression, etc. There will be coffee, water and snacks available. Dress is casual with jeans and shorts being the common attire.
Helping Hugs Inc., an outreach of St. William Catholic Church, will host its Fête for Haiti at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the parish hall, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The event will feature food catered by Delaney’s and an auction. Tickets are $60 each. Proceeds go to support a church and school in Côtes-de-Fer, Haiti. For more information, email marylynch45@gmail.com.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visitwww.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3425 MLK Jr. Blvd., Brunswick, will hold a Churches Unite event at 11 a.m. Aug. 25. The Rev. Jimmie Jones Jr. is the host pastor. The church will also celebrate Jones at a service in honor of his third anniversary at 3 p.m. also on Aug. 25. The guest church will be African Baptist Church of Kingsland. A lunch will follow in the fellowship hall.
Shiloh Baptist Church, 1221 Egmont St., Brunswick, will host a Women’s Conference and Luncheon from 9 a.m. to noon today. A $20 donation is requested. There will be a Sunday school program at 9:30 a.m. followed by guest minister, Joice Tinsley at 11 a.m. Sunday. The theme will be “Women at the Cross” Broken, Hurting and Discouraged.”
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas are shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
Welcome Baptist Church, 4397 River Road, Townsend, will host its Family and Friends Day at 11:15 a.m. Sunday. All are welcome.
Second Woodland Missionary Baptist Church, Townsend, will host a seventh anniversary celebration for its pastor the Rev. Ronnie Leggett at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The guest church will be First Anderson Grove of Riceboro. The speaker will be the Rev. Joel Leggett of Osasis Church in Augusta. There will also be a 3:30 p.m. service with the Rev. John Coverdell of Prospect Baptist Church.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will begin its Sunday school programs beginning Sept. 8. Youth programs for students K-12 grade are available as are classes for adults interested in joining the Catholic Church. All registration forms may be found online at stwill.net. Registration forms are due prior to Sept. 8. For more information, email Powernancy@comcast.net.
Zion Baptist Church, 1611 G St., Brunswick, will present a program titled Women of the Bible from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 24 at the church. The theme is “Women Seeking, Trusting and Testifying that God is Able and Faithful to His Word.” The presenters will be Cynthia Battle, Denise Martin and Sandra Frazier.
Zion Rock Baptist Church, 3200 Gordon St., Brunswick, will host its Celebration of Women Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Saundra Gadsen of Jacksonville.
Music
New Life Sanctuary, 940 Harry Driggers Blvd, Brunswick, will hold the Golden Isles Southern Gospel Music Revival, two-day event featuring 24 groups from throughout the Southeast. Each night performances will begin at 6 p.m. Aug. 23 and 24 It is free and open to all. A love offering will be collected. For more information, call 912-269-0677.