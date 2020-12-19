Events and special services
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will continue its social distanced, drive-up services at 11 a.m. Sunday. Worshipers can remain in their cars listening to the service via FM 91.5. In keeping with the season, the hymn selections will be favorite Christmas carols. The church will also host a drive-in performance titled the Greatest Story Ever Told with narrators the Hon. Lisa Wood and Doug Alexander. Guest soloist will be Michael Hulett. It will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday. It can be FM transmitted or streamed via Zoom.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold its Bible Study (from the Book of John) at 10 a.m. Sunday followed by an 11 a.m. sermon. The service will also be shared on the church’s YouTube channel and a link is available on its website. A 7 p.m. Wednesday evening program will focus on the Book of Daniel. The church’s candlelight Christmas Eve service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday. For more information, call 912-265-1988 or visit www.goldenisleschristianchurch.com.
Operation Bedspread, a Christian nonprofit, is seeking much needed funds to help with its mission to provide local children with beds. Any amount will be accepted. For more information or to make a donation, visit operationbed.org/donate-now.
Jekyll Island’s churches will host a combined Drive-thru Holy Communion from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday. The Rev. Marcia Cochran, minister of Jekyll Island United Methodist Church and the Rev. Buzz Yarborough, vicar of St. Richards of Chichester Episcopal Mission, will serve Holy Communion to participants who drive-thru the parking lot of Jekyll Island United Methodist Church, 503 Riverview Drive, Jekyll Island. Donations for Sparrow’s Nest will also be collected.
Lakeside United Methodist Church, 5572 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick, will host a 11 a.m. Sunday service titled, “Let Earth Receive her King” Christmas Cantata. At 5 p.m. Sunday, there will be a Children’s Christmas program with Santa. At 6 p.m. Thursday, there will be a Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion Service. There will be a Watch Night Covenant Service at 6 p.m. Dec. 31.
Norwich Baptist Church, 5661 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will have a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 6 p.m. Thursday. Covid-19 guidelines will be followed. Everyone is welcome to attend.
St. James Lutheran Church, 2229 Starling St., Brunswick, will host its Christmas Eve program at 7 p.m. Thursday. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. For more information, call 912-265-6814.
St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd., will host the Rev. Dave Hanson who will lecture on John Wesley’s time in the area. He will conduct those at 11 a.m. Thursdays. For more information, call 912-265-4313.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, is offering RCIA, a program for joining the Catholic Church. Those interested in obtaining information about converting, contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.