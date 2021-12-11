Events and special services
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.
Advent Christian Church, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick, will host a Community Memorial Service from 11:15 to noon today at the church. They will be honoring those who died in 2020 to 2021. There will also be a Homecoming Open House from noon to 3 p.m. today. There will be tours of the historic church, food and fellowship.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. Social distancing will be required. There will be a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study, beginning with Proverbs.
College Place United Methodist Church, 3890 Altama Ave., will host its Breakfast with Santa at 8:30 a.m. today at the church. Children of all ages are welcome. Reservations are recommended and may be made by calling 912-265-4883.
First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick, will host a live Christmas Eve Nativity Children’s Program at 4 p.m. Dec. 24 at its Connection Park, Gloucester Street between Norwich and Wolfe Streets. Lessons in Carols, Communion and Candlelight will be held at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 24 in the sanctuary. All are invited. For details, visit LetsBeFirst.church.
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will present its annual “Lessons and Carols” at 6 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. The guest musicians will be Ella Grace Arens, Michael Hulett and Jone Mobley. Readers will be Doug Alexander and Ernest Gilbert. In addition, Michael Hulett will present a short program of secular Christmas music before the service. The program is open to the public.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a a 8 a.m. Men’s Breakfast and a Women’s Fellowship at 2 p.m. today. There will be a 9:30 a.m. fellowship service and Bible Study at 10 a.m. Sunday followed by an 11 a.m. worship service. There will also be a 5 p.m. evening service Sunday. On Wednesday, there will be a 6 p.m. prayer meeting and Bible study. The Rev. Bob Bole is the church’s minister.
Lakeside United Methodist Church, 5572 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will host an 11 a.m. Christmas Cantata titled Peace has Come and a 5 p.m. Dec. 19 children and youth Christmas program with refreshments to follow. At 6 p.m. Dec. 24, there will be a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service.
Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host its Advent services at 6:15 p.m. Dec. 15. A light meal will be served with the worship beginning at 7 p.m. each night. The church’s Longest Night service with the choir and handbells will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 21. Christmas week services will be at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Dec. 19; a children’s service at 5 p.m. Dec. 24; a 9 p.m. candlelight service Dec. 24; a 9:30 a.m. Christmas carol sing-along Dec. 25; a service of lessons and carols will be held at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 26. Offerings given during this period will be donated to Manna House.
Marshes of Glynn Baptist Church, 3780 U.S. Hwy. 82, Brunswick, will host its Christmas presentation titled Bethlehem Morning at 6 p.m. Sunday.
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1929 Albany St., Brunswick, will host services at 11 a.m. Sundays. The pastor is the Rev. Bobby Thompson. All are welcome.
St. Athanasius Episcopal Church, 1321 Albany St., Brunswick, will host a Jazz Sounds of Christmas Concert at 5 p.m. Sunday at the church. The live band will perform traditional and contemporary Christmas songs set to jazz along with hearing the story of the birth of Jesus. A reception will follow the concert. General admission is $25. Tickets may be purchased on PayPal via online via a link at saintachurch.org. There will be limited tickets for sale at the door based on social distancing. Children 15 and under may attend for free. Free parking will be located across from the parish hall. For more information, call 912-342-8461. St. Athanasius adheres to COVID-19 safety precautions; masks are required. All proceeds will support the ministries of St. Athanasius.
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 900 Gloucest St., Brunswick, will host a Service of Lessons and Carols at 10:15 a.m. Dec. 19. There will be four members of the Jacksonville Orchestra who will perform in addition to the choir.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, has Mass daily at 8:15 a.m. Monday to Saturday. There is a 5:30 p.m. vigil Saturday. Mass is at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. September to May, the church offers Sunday school for grades pre-k-12, Bible studies, Women’s groups, Returning Catholic classes, RCIA, for those interested in learning more about and joining the Catholic Church, and many other social and learning groups and activities. For more information, visit stwill.net or contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.
Redeemer Presbyterian, 803 G St, Brunswick, will hold in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, hosts regular services at 8:15 a.m.; 9 a.m.; and 10:45 a.m. on Sundays. Pastor’s Bible Study is at 10 a.m. Mondays and 6 p.m. Wednesdays; Women’s Bible Study is Mondays at 6:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10 a.m.; Men’s Bible Study is 5:30 p.m. on Mondays. A Unified Service will be held at 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 28. For details, call 912-634- 1412.
Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, hosts regular services at 8:15 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sundays. Upcoming events include a Family Christmas Dinner at 5 p.m. Dec. 15; a Choir Christmas Concert of Lessons and Carols at 10:45 a.m. Dec. 19; a Christmas Eve Communion at 4 and 6 p.m. Dec. 24; a unified service at 10:45 a.m. Dec. 26; and a Wesleyan Covenant Renewal service at 10:45 a.m. Jan. 2. For details, call 912-634-1412.