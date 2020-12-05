Events and special services
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host a golf tournament at noon Dec. 14 at the Brunswick Country Club. Four-person teams are currently being sought, as are corporate teams and sponsorships. For more information, email Nick.Doster@synovus.com.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold its Bible Study (from the Book of John) at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. sermon Sunday. The theme will be the Purpose of Christmas. The service also broadcasts on the church’s YouTube channel and a link is available on its website. A 7 p.m. Wednesday Bible study will focus on the Book of Daniel. The monthly men’s breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. Dec. 12. The church’s candlelight service will be held at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve. For more information, call 912-265-1988 or visit www.goldenisleschristianchurch.com.
Operation Bedspread, a Christian nonprofit, is seeking much-needed funds to help with its mission to provide local children with beds. Any amount will be accepted. For more information or to make a donation, visit operationbed.org/donate-now.
The Salvation Army in Brunswick is seeking donors and participants for its Angel Tree program. Trees with children’s Christmas wishlists can be found at Glynn Place Mall in Brunswick. Items must be returned by Dec. 11. Monetary donations are also being accepted and may be made at give.salvationarmyusa.org or mailed to The Salvation Army, 1624 Reynolds Street, Brunswick, GA 31520.
St. James Lutheran Church, 2229 Starling St., Brunswick, will host its Christmas Even program at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. For more information, call 912-265-6814.
St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd., will host the Rev. Dave Hanson who will lecture on John Wesley’s time in the area. He will conduct those at 11 a.m. Thursdays. For more information, call 912-265-4313.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, is offering RCIA, a program for joining the Catholic Church. Those interested in obtaining information about converting, contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.