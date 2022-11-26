Events and special services
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.
Abysinia Baptist Church, 2501 Albany St., Brunswick, will celebrate Friends and Family Day at 10 a.m. Sunday. The speaker will be the Rev. Kimberly Peterson of St. Paul Baptist on St. Simons Island. Lunch will be served and the public is invited. The church holds church services at 10 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school is held at 9 a.m. The pastor is Rev. Dr. Dewayne Attical.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. A Ladies’ Bible Class will be held at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. There will be a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.
First African Baptist Church, 5800 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a service at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of the month. Masks are required for each service.
First African Baptist Church on Sapelo Island will hold services on the first Sunday of each month. The ferry leaves from the Sapelo Island Welcome Center at 9 a.m. and returns at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Lunch will be served and all are welcome.
First Baptist Church, 708 Mansfield St., Brunswick, will host its Golden Isles Christmas presentation at 6 p.m. Dec. 10 and 11. The event will include carols and other Christmas activities. All are welcome.
Friendship Ministries Church of God in Christ, 90 Hardwood Forest Drive, Brunswick, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by morning worship at 11 a.m. weekly. There are 10 a.m. morning prayer meetings every Tuesday. Wednesday nights the church holds a 7 p.m. Bible study. The pastor is the Rev. George Lewis, PhD.
Grant Chapel Presbyterian and First Presbyterian Churches in Darien will host its ninth annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at 506 North Way, Darien. The Darien Community Choir and pianist/vocalist Joe Watts will perform. Attendees should bring chairs for outdoor seating. Volunteers can join to decorate the tree at 10 a.m. Dec. 3. Red ribbons will be used to honor passed loved ones. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held at Grant’s Chapel. Light refreshments will be served.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a fellowship service at 9:30 a.m., a 10 a.m. Bible Study Sunday and an 11 a.m. worship service. There will also be a 5 p.m. evening service Sunday. On Wednesday, there will be a 6 p.m. prayer meeting. The Rev. Bob Bole is the church’s minister.
Iglesia Christiana Unita Renacer hosts a children’s service at 6 p.m. on the last Sunday of the month at 103 Buckingham Place, Brunswick, which is the Abundant Life Fellowship Church. Kids will be treated to a puppet show in Spanish. The pastor is the Rev. Jose Roman. All are welcome.
Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, hold a Holiday Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3. There will be more than 30 vendors selling handmade items, jewelry, ornaments, accessories and market. The church will also host a bake sale, used book sale along with coffee and snacks. For additional information, contact melongssi@gmail.com.
The Messiah Community Choir will host its annual performance of Handel’s “Messiah” at 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island. Admission is free but donations will be welcome. For details, visit the Messiah Community Choir’s Facebook page.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed Sundays and holidays. A free lecture will be presented by the Rev. Dave Hanson at 11 a.m. Thursdays. The talk details Methodism founder John Wesley and his time in the coastal Georgia area. For more information, visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Redeemer Presbyterian, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
St. Athanasius Episcopal Church, 1321 Albany St., Brunswick, will host a Jazz Sounds of Christmas concert with saxophonist Travis Brown at 5 p.m. Dec. 18. The performance will offer both traditional and contemporary takes on classics. Admission is $30 for adults. Children 15 and under will be admitted for free. Tickets may be purchased via PayPal at saintachurch.org or by calling 912-342-8461. A reception will follow in the parish hall. All proceeds will benefit St. Athanasius’ ministries.
St. Ignatius, a chapel of Christ Church Frederica, at 2906 Demere Road, St. Simons Island, is open for self-directed prayer from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday. All are welcome.
St. Marks Episcopal Church, 900 Gloucester St., Brunswick will host Lessons and Carols, a performance, at 10:15 a.m. Dec. 11.
Unity of the Bridegroom, 3312 Norwich St., Brunswick, hosts a food and clothing giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. each Friday. Items include men and women’s apparel as well as children’s clothing, hair accessories, jewelry and home items. Items are free but donations are appreciated.
Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, hosts regular services at 8:15 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Sundays. Wesley Arbor, Respite for All is a community outreach program for those adults with dementia. It will meet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the church. All are welcome. For details, go to wesleyssi.org.