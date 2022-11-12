Events and special services
Abundant Faith Church of God in Christ, 1005 Franklin St., Darien, will celebrate its 19th church anniversary at 4:15 p.m. Nov. 20. The guest speaker will be the Rev. George L. Lewis, Ph.D., pastor of Friendship Ministries Church of God in Christ of Brunswick.
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.
Bibleway International, 2108 Lee St., Brunswick, will host its annual Thanksgiving dinner for the community at 1 p.m. Nov. 22. For details, call 912-963-8468.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. A Ladies’ Bible Class will be held at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. There will be a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.
First African Baptist Church, 5800 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a service at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of the month. Masks are required for each service.
First African Baptist Church on Sapelo Island will hold services on the first Sunday of each month. The ferry leaves from the Sapelo Island Welcome Center at 9 a.m. and returns at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Lunch will be served and all are welcome.
First Baptist Church, 708 Mansfield St., Brunswick, will host its Golden Isles Christmas presentation at 6 p.m. Dec. 10 and 11. The event will include carols and other Christmas activities. All are welcome.
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will present Michael Hulett in concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 20 in the church’s sanctuary. The performance is free and open to the public.
Friendship Ministries Church of God in Christ, 90 Hardwood Forest Drive, Brunswick, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by morning worship at 11 a.m. weekly. There are 10 a.m. morning prayer meetings every Tuesday. Wednesday nights the church holds a 7 p.m. Bible study. The pastor is the Rev. George Lewis, Ph.D.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a fellowship service at 9:30 a.m., a 10 a.m. Bible Study Sunday and an 11 a.m. worship service. There will also be a 5 p.m. evening service Sunday. On Wednesday, there will be a 6 p.m. prayer meeting. The Rev. Bob Bole is the church’s minister.
Grace United Methodist Church, 1711 Albany St., Brunswick, will celebrate its 154th church anniversary at 11 a.m. Nov. 20. Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson will be the guest speaker. He will address the theme, “Maintaining Faith in the Modern World.” The featured soloist will be the Rev. Laura Hicks of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. James Davis is the pastor. All are welcome. COVID safety guidelines will be practiced.
Grant Chapel Presbyterian and First Presbyterian Churches in Darien will host its ninth annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at 506 North Way, Darien. The Darien Community Choir and pianist/vocalist Joe Watts will perform. Attendees should bring chairs for outdoor seating. Volunteers can join to decorate the tree at 10 a.m. Dec. 3. Red ribbons will be used to honor passed loved ones. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held at Grant’s Chapel. Light refreshments will be served.
Iglesia Christiana Unita Renacer hosts a children’s service at 6 p.m. on the last Sunday of the month at 103 Buckingham Place, Brunswick, which is the Abundant Life Fellowship Church. Kids will be treated to a puppet show in Spanish. The pastor is the Rev. Jose Roman. All are welcome.
Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will serve as a central drop off point for Operation Christmas Child from Nov. 14 to 21. Shoeboxes may be dropped off during the following times from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday to Wednesday; from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m Thursday to Friday; from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 to 20; and from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 21. Other local churches serving as drop off sites are Center Point Church, Brunswick, and First Baptist Church of St. Marys. Volunteers from the community are welcome to count and pack shoeboxes. For additional information, contact melongssi@gmail.com.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed Sundays and holidays. A free lecture will be presented by the Rev. Dave Hanson at 11 a.m. Thursdays. The talk details Methodism founder John Wesley and his time in the coastal Georgia area. For more information, visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
New Glory Christian Center Church will host a community health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 3220 Norwich St., Brunswick. Open for the public. Attendees can receive resources on health and wellness information. There will also be free health screenings. For questions or vendor opportunities, contact Tiffanye Williams at 912-342-8371 or newglorycenter@gmail.com.
New Vision for Life Church, 4232 Old Cypress Mill Road, Brunswick, will host a Gospel Sing at 5 p.m. today. The event will celebrate the life of Robert Shavers. Local groups as well as some from Florida will perform.
Redeemer Presbyterian, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
St. Athanasius Episcopal Church, 1321 Albany St., Brunswick, will host its Coffee and Chat Hour at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 13 in the parish hall, featuring Dr. Colette Lee Lewis. The presentation will focus on the connection between the kidneys and heart with its impact on maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Coffee and refreshments will be served. All are welcome.
St. Ignatius, a chapel of Christ Church Frederica, at 2906 Demere Road, St. Simons Island, is open for self-directed prayer from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday. All are welcome.
St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island, is hosting its annual pumpkin patch. It will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursdays; 1 to 9 p.m. Fridays; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays; and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays at the church.
Unity of the Bridegroom, 3312 Norwich St., Brunswick, hosts a food and clothing giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. each Friday. Items include men and women’s apparel as well as children’s clothing, hair accessories, jewelry and home items. Items are free but donations are appreciated.
Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, hosts regular services at 8:15 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Sundays. Wesley Arbor, Respite for All is a community outreach program for those adults with dementia. It will meet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the church. All are welcome. For details, go to wesleyssi.org.