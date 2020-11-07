Events and special services
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, continues with regular Sunday morning worship at 11 a.m. while practicing social distancing. The drive-up service will be broadcast on FM 91.5.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold its Bible Study (John I) at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. sermon Sunday. The service also broadcasts on the church’s YouTube channel and a link is available on its website. A Men’s Breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. Nov. 14. A 7 p.m. Wednesday evening program will focus on the Book of Daniel.
Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host Operation Christmas Child. Shoeboxes filled with items for underprivileged children will be collected Nov. 16-23 on the following times/dates: from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 16 to 18; from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 19 and 20; from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 21 and 22; from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 23. Items to be collected include brushes, soap and washcloths, toothbrushes, toys, games, puzzles, books, stuffed animals, jump ropes, balls, flip flops or shoes, pencils and notebook paper, markers and clothing. Candy and toothpaste will not be accepted this year. Other local churches serving as drop-offs include CenterPoint Church in Brunswick, Altamaha Baptist Church in Jesup and First Baptist Church in St. Marys. For more information, to coordinate a bulk order or to volunteer, email melongssi@gmail.com or call 912-638-4673.
St. Francis Xavier, 1120 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host its Crafters’ Fall Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. There will be a number of unique items, jewelry, woodworking, needle crafts and a bake sale.
St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd., will host the Rev. Dave Hanson who will lecture on John Wesley’s time in the area. He will conduct those at 11 a.m. Thursdays. For more information, call 912-265-4313.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, is offering RCIA, a program for joining the Catholic Church. Those interested in obtaining information about converting, contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.