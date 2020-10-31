Events and
special services
First Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2004 MLK Blvd., Brunswick, will host a large-scale food distribution at 11:30 today at the church.
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, continues with regular Sunday morning worship while practicing social distancing. The drive-up service will be broadcast on FM 91.5.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold its Bible Study (John II) at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. sermon Sunday. A new series of sermons titled, “Verses That Changed The World.” On this Sunday, the topic will be take from Luke 6:27-31. The service also broadcasts on the church’s YouTube channel and a link is available on its website. A 5 p.m. devotional with food will also be held Sunday. A 7 p.m. Wednesday evening program will focus on the Book of Daniel.
Jekyll Island United Methodist Church, 503 Riverview Drive, Jekyll Island, will host a memorial service for those who have died during the coronavirus pandemic at 3 p.m. Sunday. This service will be a non-denominational memorial service led by several local pastors. Family members and residents who wish to attend may bring lawn chairs to practice social distancing. Masks will also be required.
Lakeside United Methodist Church, 5572 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick, will hold its Trunk or Treat event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. today at the church. There will be hot dogs, candy, an inflatable slide, games and a train ride. Hand sanitizer stations will be set up around the location. Costumes are encouraged.
Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host Operation Christmas Child. Shoeboxes filled with items for underprivileged children will be collected Nov. 16-23 on the following times/dates: from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 16 to 18; from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 19 and 20; from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 21 and 22; from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 23. Items to be collected include brushes, soap and washcloths, toothbrushes, toys, games, puzzles, books, stuffed animals, jump ropes, balls, flip flops or shoes, pencils and notebook paper, markers and clothing. Candy and toothpaste will not be accepted this year. Other local churches serving as drop-offs include CenterPoint Church in Brunswick, Altamaha Baptist Church in Jesup and First Baptist Church in St. Marys. For more information, to coordinate a bulk order or to volunteer, email melongssi@gmail.com or call 912-638-4673.
Norwich Baptist Church, 5661 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick, will celebrate its 102nd anniversary at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Arthur Cyphers, PhD., will bring the homecoming message with Steve Meeks and the Praise Team leading in worship. All CDC guidelines will be followed during this and all the services.
St. Francis Xavier, 1120 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host its Crafters’ Fall Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7. There will be a number of unique items, jewelry, woodworking, needle crafts and a bake sale.
St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd., will host the Rev. Dave Hanson who will lecture on John Wesley’s time in the area. He will conduct those at 11 a.m. Thursdays. For more information, call 912-265-4313.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, is offering RCIA, a program for joining the Catholic Church. Those interested in obtaining information about converting, may contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.