Events and special services
First Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2004 MLK Blvd., Brunswick, will host a large-scale food distribution at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and Oct. 31 at the church.
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, continues with regular Sunday morning worship while practicing social distancing. The drive-up service will be broadcast on FM 91.5. Attendees can bring chairs or listen via a short range FM broadcast in their vehicles.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold its Bible Study (studying John II) at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. sermon Sunday. Guest speaker Clifton Baker will deliver the message. The service also broadcasts on the church’s YouTube. A link is available on its website. The church will also be taking donations of nonperishable items for Sparrow’s Nest Food Pantry. A 7 p.m. Wednesday evening program will focus on the Book of Daniel.
Hope 1312 Collective will host a Worship Night at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Chapel, 114 Harris Farm Road, Brunswick. It will be the second annual community worship celebration, joining to hear what God is doing through the group. Hope 1312 Collective works to enable the community to rewrite the story of child welfare locally. For more information, visit www.hope1312co.org.
Lakeside United Methodist Church, 5572 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick, will hold its Trunk or Treat event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at the church. There will be hot dogs, candy, an inflatable slide, games and a train ride. Hand sanitizer stations will be set up around the location. Costumes are encouraged.
Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host Operation Christmas Child. Shoeboxes filled with items for underprivileged children will be collected Nov. 16-23. Items to be collected include brushes, soap and washcloths, toothbrushes, toys, games, puzzles, books, stuffed animals, jump ropes, balls, flip flops or shoes, pencils and notebook paper, markers and clothing. Other local churches serving as drop-offs include CenterPoint Church in Brunswick, Altamaha Baptist Church in Jesup and First Baptist Church in St. Marys. For more information, to coordinate a bulk order or to volunteer, email melongssi@gmail.com or call 912-638-4673.
Norwich Baptist Church, 5661 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick, will celebrate its 102nd anniversary at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 1. Arthur Cyphers, PhD., will bring the homecoming message with Steve Meeks and the Praise Team leading in worship. All CDC guidelines will be followed during this and all the services.
Payne Chapel African Methodist Episcopal, 2200 Albany St., Brunswick, will host a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.
St. Francis Xavier, 1120 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host its Crafters’ Fall Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7. There will be a number of unique items, jewelry, woodworking, needle crafts and a bake sale.
St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd., will host the Rev. Dave Hanson who will lecture on John Wesley’s time in the area. He will conduct those at 11 a.m. Thursdays. For more i nformation, call 912-265-4313.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, is offering RCIA, a program for joining the Catholic Church. Those interested in obtaining information about converting, contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.