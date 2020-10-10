Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many churches are offering online services only. Some are offering small group meetings alone. Please verify with a church by calling or visiting their website prior to service as it can change without The News’ knowledge.
Events and special
services
Emanuel United Methodist Church, 245 Ratcliffe Road, Brunswick, will host a fish fry and cake auction from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 17. The cake auction will be held at 2 p.m. Adult meals are $8 and $4 for children.
The Fête for Haiti, sponsored by Helping Hugs for Haiti, will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 and will offer patrons an opportunity to pick up dinner courtesy of Delaney’s Bistro. Pickup will be in the parish hall of St. William Catholic Church on St. Simons Island. The dinner is $50. Tickets may be purchased at www.helpinghugsinc.org. The deadline for meals is Oct. 19. There will also be an online auction accompanying the event. Proceeds benefit the organization’s work with its twin parish in Côtes-de-Fer, Haiti. For more information, call Sandra Hochwald at 912-638-3143.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold its Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. sermon Sunday. The topic will be a “Smooth Sailing on Rough Waters” from the Book of Acts. The service also broadcasts on the church’s YouTube channel and a link is available on its website. At 7 p.m. Wednesday the evening program will focus on the Book of Daniel.
St. Francis Xavier, 1120 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host its Crafters Fall Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7. There will be a number of unique items, jewelry, woodworking, needle crafts and a bake sale.
St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd., will host the Rev. Dave Hanson who will lecture on John Wesley’s time in the area. He will conduct those at 11 a.m. Thursdays. For more information, call 912-265-4313.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, is offering RCIA, a program for joining the Catholic Church. Those interested in obtaining information about converting, contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.