Events and special services
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.
Brunswick Second Presbyterian Church, 1901 Albany St., Brunswick, will host its 103rd Church Anniversary celebration.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. A Ladies’ Bible Class will be held at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. There will be a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.
Christ Church Frederica, 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, is continuing to host its seven-Sunday series, “Bridging The Great Divide” with a session titled Bringing it Home: Open Forum from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Emanuel United Methodist Church, 245 Ratcliffe Road, Brunswick, will host its Jole Hale Annual Fish Fry and Cake Auction from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 22 at the church. Admission for adults is $8 and $4 for children. The cake auction will be held at 2 p.m. The church will also hold a Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31. For details, call 912-265-0948.
First African Baptist Church, 5800 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a service at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of the month. Masks are required for each service.
First African Baptist Church on Sapelo Island will hold services on the first Sunday of each month. The ferry leaves from the Sapelo Island Welcome Center at 9 a.m. and returns at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Lunch will be served and all are welcome.
First Bryant Baptist Church, 1100 F St., Brunswick, will host a community festival from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 15. There will be free onsite vaccinations, health screenings, food and giveaways. It will also celebrate its 144th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Oct. 16. The Mount Olive Baptist Church of Brunswick will render the service.
Friendship Ministries Church of God in Christ, 90 Hardwood Forest Drive, Brunswick, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by morning worship at 11 a.m. weekly. There are 10 a.m. morning prayer meetings every Tuesday. Wednesday nights the church holds a 7 p.m. Bible study. The pastor is the Rev. George Lewis, Ph.D.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a fellowship service at 9:30 a.m., a 10 a.m. Bible Study Sunday and an 11 a.m. worship service. There will also be a 5 p.m. evening service Sunday. On Wednesday, there will be a 6 p.m. prayer meeting. The Rev. Bob Bole is the church’s minister.
Iglesia Christiana Unita Renacer hosts a children’s service at 6 p.m. on the last Sunday of the month at 103 Buckingham Place, Brunswick, which is the Abundant Life Fellowship Church. Kids will be treated to a puppet show in Spanish. The pastor is the Rev. Jose Roman. All are welcome.
Lakeside United Methodist Church, 5572 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will host a Trunk or Treat program from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at the church. There will be candy, games, a bounce house, barrel rides and snow cones.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed Sundays and holidays. A free lecture will be presented by the Rev. Dave Hanson at 11 a.m. Thursdays. The talk details Methodism founder John Wesley and his time in the coastal Georgia area. For more information, visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
New Glory Christian Center Church will host a community health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at 3220 Norwich St., Brunswick. Open for the public. Attendees can receive resources on health and wellness information. There will also be free health screenings. For questions or vendor opportunities, contact Tiffanye Williams at 912-342-8371 or newglorycenter@gmail.com
Redeemer Presbyterian, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
St. Athanasius Episcopal Church, 1321 Albany St., Brunswick, will host their Coffee and Chat Hour at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the parish hall featuring Kaia Alderson, author of the novel Sisters in Arms. The historical fictional novel is about the strong African American women that served during World War II, in the Women’s Army Corps (WAC). Coffee and refreshments will be served and everyone is welcome to attend.
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 900 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host the Lawson Ensemble in concert at 2 p.m. Oct. 23. The performance will be free with a non-perishable donation for the Feed My Sheep pantry.
St. Ignatius, a chapel of Christ Church Frederica, at 2906 Demere Road, St. Simons Island, is open for self-directed prayer from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday. All are welcomed. Come for five minutes or the hour.
St. Simons Anglican Mission host services at 10 a.m. Sundays at 2463 Demere Road (above Demere Grill), St. Simons Island. For more information, contact the Rev. Phil Ashey at pashey@americananglican.org or at 770-548-3013.
St. William Catholic Church hosts daily mass at 8:15 a.m. Monday to Saturday. The evening vigil at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and the two masses are held at 8 and 10:30 a.m. every Sunday. CREED Sunday school for pre-K through 8th grade are from 9 to 10 a.m. and Catholics in Action for high schoolers is held around 1 p.m. on Sundays. Children’s Liturgy of the World is held during the gospel of 10:30 a.m. Mass for children under 2nd grade. Adult Bible Study meets from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. For more information, contact Nancy Power at 912-638-2651 or PowerNancy@comcast.net.
Unity of the Bridegroom, 3312 Norwich St., Brunswick, hosts a food and clothing giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. every Friday. Items include men and women’s apparel as well as children’s clothing, hair accessories, jewelry and home items. Items are free but donations are appreciated.
Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, hosts regular services at 8:15 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Sundays. Wesley Arbor, Respite for All is a community outreach program for those adults with dementia. It will meet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the church. All are welcome. For details, go to wesleyssi.org.