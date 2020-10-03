Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many churches are offering online services only. Some are offering small group meetings alone. Please verify with a church by calling or visiting their website prior to service as it can change without the News’ knowledge.
Events and special services
Emanuel United Methodist Church, 245 Ratcliffe Road, Brunswick, will host a fish fry and cake auction from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 17. The cake auction will be held at 2 p.m. Adult meals are $8 and $4 for children.
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, continues with regular Sunday morning worship while practicing social distancing. The drive-up service will be broadcast on FM 91.5. Hymn selections will be some old-time favorites. Attendees can bring chairs or listen via a short range FM broadcast in their vehicles.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will be open for all services and is continuing to follow CDC health and safety guidelines. This Bible Study will begin at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. sermon Sunday. The topic will be a “Good Day in the Neighborhood” from Acts 26:1-23. The service also broadcasts on the church’s YouTube channel and a link is available on its website. A men’s breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. today.
St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd., will host the Rev. Dave Hanson who will lecture on John Wesley’s time in the area. He will conduct those at 11 a.m. Thursdays. For more information, call 912-265-4313.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, is offering RCIA, a program for joining the Catholic Church. Those interested in obtaining information about converting, contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.