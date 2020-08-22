Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many churches are offering online services only. Some are offering small group meetings alone. Please verify with a church by calling or visiting their website prior to service as it can change without The News’ knowledge.
Events and special services
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, continues with regular Sunday morning worship while practicing social distancing. The church is also hosting a drive-in concert series at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will be open for all services and is continuing to follow CDC health and safety guidelines. This Bible Study will begin at 10 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. sermon Sunday. The topic will be “Let Your Conscience Be Your Guide,” from Acts 23:1. The service also broadcasts on the church’s YouTube channel and a link is available on its website. There will be a 5 p.m. Sunday fellowship service. Donations will also be collected for Sparrow’s Nest.
The Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is postponing its weekly lectures due to the spread of COVID-19. Lectures will resume at an undetermined point in the future.
St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island, is posting its weekly sermons at 8 a.m. every Sunday. It may be viewed at sspres.org or sspres.org/video-devotion.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, is offering RCIA, a program for joining the Catholic Church. Those interested in obtaining information about converting, contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.