Events and special services
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.
Abundant Faith Church of God in Christ, 1005 Franklin St., Darien, will celebrate the Rev. Larry Rogers and lady Patricia Rodgers during a 19th Anniversary Appreciation Service. The two-day event will be held at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12 and at 4:15 p.m. Aug. 14.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. A Ladies’ Bible Class will be held at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. There will be a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.
First African Baptist Church, 5800 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a service at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of the month. Masks are required for each service.
Friendship Ministries Church of God in Christ, 90 Hardwood Forest Drive, Brunswick, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by morning worship at 11 a.m. weekly. There are 10 a.m. morning prayer meetings every Tuesday. Wednesday nights the church holds a 7 p.m. Bible study. The pastor is the Rev. George Lewis, PhD.
Hortense Wesleyan Camp, 395 Tabernacle Road, Hortense, will hold its 117th annual Camp Meeting. Services will be held at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. through Aug. 7. The last service will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 7. The Revs. George Holley and Tim Jones will be the evangelists. Todd Horne will be the song evangelist. For more information, contact Misty Rowell at 912-270-4458, visit the website at hortensecamp.org or visit our Facebook page Hortense Wesleyan Camp.
The House of God Pillar and Ground of Truth, 2528 Bartow St., Brunswick, will host the gospel group, Horace Jones and the Mighty Jubilaires at 5 p.m. Sunday. The event will be in celebration of 60 years of music and Jones’ birthday. A number of other guests will be on hand.
True Life Ministries will host an open water baptism at noon today at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. The event has been on hiatus due for two years due to the Golden Ray followed by the pandemic.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a fellowship service at 9:30 a.m., a 10 a.m. Bible Study Sunday and an 11 a.m. worship service. There will also be a 5 p.m. evening service Sunday. On Wednesday, there will be a 6 p.m. prayer meeting. The Rev. Bob Bole is the church’s minister.
Grant Chapel Presbyterian Church of Darien, 506 Northway, Darien, will host joint services with Brunswick Second Presbyterian at 11 a.m. Sunday. Elder Rodney Fuller will be the speaker.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed Sundays and holidays. A free lecture will be presented by the Rev. Dave Hanson at 11 a.m. Thursdays. The talk details Methodism founder John Wesley and his time in the coastal Georgia area. For more information, visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Redeemer Presbyterian, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
St. Ignatius, a chapel of Christ Church Frederica, at 2906 Demere Road, St. Simons Island, is open for self-directed prayer from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday. All are welcomed. Come for five minutes or the hour.
St. Simons Anglican Mission host services at 10 a.m. Sundays at 2463 Demere Road (above Demere Grill), St. Simons Island. For more information, contact the Rev. Phil Ashey at pashey@americananglican.org or at 770-548-3013.
St. William Catholic Church hosts daily mass at 8:15 a.m. Monday to Saturday. The evening vigil at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and the two masses are held at 8 and 10:30 a.m. every Sunday. Anyone interested in becoming Catholic can attend Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults beginning September 11 at 9 a.m. in room 2. CREED Sunday school for pre-K through 8th grade are from 9 to 10 a.m. and Catholics in Action for high schoolers is held around 1 p.m. on Sundays. Children’s Liturgy of the World is held during the gospel of 10:30 a.m. mass for children under 2nd grade. Adult Bible Study meets from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. For more information, contact Nancy Power at 912-638-2651 or PowerNancy@comcast.net.
Unity of the Bridegroom, 3312 Norwich St., Brunswick, hosts a food and clothing giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. each Friday. Items include men and women’s apparel as well as children’s clothing, hair accessories, jewelry and home items. Items are free but donations are appreciated.
Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, hosts regular services at 8:15 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Sundays. Upcoming events include a Unified Service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday; Wesley Arbor CPR Training at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 4; Backpack Blessing at 10:45 a.m. and Wesley Academy of Early Learning Open House at 4 p.m. Aug. 7; Sally Weston Hawie Artist Series (Astralis Chamber Ensemble) at 5 p.m. Aug. 14; and the Norma Lucas Academy of Fine Arts at Wesley and the Wesley Arbor both launch on Sept. 6. For details, go to wesleyssi.org.