Events and special services

Abundant Faith Church of God in Christ, 1005 Franklin St., Darien, will celebrate Pastor Larry and Lady Patricia Rogers during a 20th Year Ministry Appreciation Service. This two-day event will be held at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11 and at 4:15 p.m. Aug. 13. The public is invited.

Tags

Recommended for you

More from this section

Road closure plans raise questions

Road closure plans raise questions

The proposed closure of U.S. 17 in north Camden County for three years to replace three bridges is raising concerns from residents living in the area.

Industries donate to buy firefighting equipment

Industries donate to buy firefighting equipment

Glynn County’s fire chief isn’t wishing for another industrial fire event, but if it happens again, at least one important piece of firefighting equipment will not require outside aid to implement.

Farming is a growth industry in the South

Farming is a growth industry in the South

Rotary Club of St. Simons Island member Janice Lamattina, moderating a panel of local farmers at the club’s recent luncheon, asked Brandon Chomko about Grassroots Farm, where he raises, processes and sells hogs and chickens.