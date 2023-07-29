Events and special services
Abundant Faith Church of God in Christ, 1005 Franklin St., Darien, will celebrate Pastor Larry and Lady Patricia Rogers during a 20th Year Ministry Appreciation Service. This two-day event will be held at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11 and at 4:15 p.m. Aug. 13. The public is invited.
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.
The Arthur J. Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed Sundays and holidays. A free lecture will be presented by the Rev. Dave Hanson at 11 a.m. Thursdays. The talk details Methodism founder John Wesley and his time in the coastal Georgia area. For more information, visit epwrothbythesea.org or call 912-638-4050.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. A Ladies’ Bible Class will be held at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. There will be a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.
First African Baptist Church, 5800 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will begin having church service at 11 a.m. every Sunday.
First African Baptist Church on Sapelo Island will hold service on on the first Sunday of each month. The ferry leaves from the Sapelo Island Welcome Center in Meridian at 9 a.m. and returns at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Lunch will be served and all are welcome.
Friendship Ministries Church of God in Christ, 90 Hardwood Forest Drive, Brunswick, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by morning worship at 11 a.m. weekly. There are 10 a.m. morning prayer meetings every Tuesday. Wednesday nights the church holds a 7 p.m. Bible study. The pastor is the Rev. George Lewis, Ph.D.
Golden Isles Christian Singles hosts meetings at Cornerstone Church at 7 p.m. Thursdays at 1223 North Way, Darien. Singles, divorcees, widows, widowers and single parents are welcome. Attendees must be 18 and older. For details, call 912-266-1493 or email goldenisleschristiansingles@gmail.com.
Grant Chapel Presbyterian Church, 17 Munro St., Darien, will serve as host church for Brunswick Second Presbyterian Church at their fifth fellowship Service 11 a.m. Sunday.
Holy Temple Church of God in Christ, 800 L St., Brunswick, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m. Sunday followed by weekly worship service at 11:45 a.m. There’s a noon prayer service on Tuesdays. At 5 p.m. Wednesday, they hold Bible study. Upcoming special events include a church anniversary service at 11:45 a.m. July 16. The Mighty Flame of Joy will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 5. Their Family and Friends Day will be held at 11:45 a.m. Aug. 20. A Pastor Anniversary celebration will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 13, 14 and 15 with services at 11:45 a.m. Sept. 17. Women’s Day will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 21. Men’s Day will be celebrated at 4 p.m. Dec. 10.
Hortense Wesleyan Camp will hold its 118th Annual Camp Meeting through 11 a.m. Sunday. Rev. Arthur Sharpe and Rev. Jon Parrish will be the evangelists for the meetings. Todd Horne will be the song evangelist. For more information, contact Misty Rowell at 912-270-4458, visit hortensecamp.org or visit Hortense Wesleyan Camp on Facebook.
The New Glory Christian Center at 3220 Norwich St. will be hosting a back to school rally from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. The event will be held outside. There will be free food, free school supplies, a free backpack giveaway, entertainment and vendors. For more information or vendor opportunities, contact Tiffanye Williams at 202-595-4992.
Redeemer Presbyterian, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, hosts RCIA sessions on Sunday mornings September to May at the church. The course helps participants determine whether or not they’re being called to become Catholics. Those who complete the process can celebrate the Sacraments of Baptism if needed, First Eucharist and Confirmation at the Easter Vigil. For more information, call Nancy Power 912-638-2651 or email her at powernancy@comcast.net.
Salem St. John Baptist Church, 3840 Old Jesup Rd, will be hosting celebrations of its twenty-third year anniversary at 7 p.m. nightly on August 9, 10 and 11 and 2 p.m. August 13.
Wesley Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host unified services starting at 10:45 a.m. through July. Lucas Ramirez will be ordained and installed at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The unified service will begin 11 a.m. August 6, and the last summer unified service is a special “replanting” service, 11 a.m. August 13. Three services will resume 8 a.m., 9 a.m., and 11 a.m. August 20. All are welcome to attend. For more information, visit wesleyssi.org.
Zion Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 3200 Gordon St., Brunswick, will host Family and Friends Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. A variety of food will be on hand. There will be a bounce house and dunking booth for children. The Southeast Georgia Health System’s mobile medical unit will also be on site.