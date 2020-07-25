Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many churches are offering online services only. Please verify with a church by calling or visiting their website prior to service as it can change without The News’ knowledge.
Events and special services
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, continues with regular Sunday morning worship while practicing social distancing. The drive-up service will be broadcast on FM 91.5. Hymn selections will be some old-time favorites.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold 10 a.m. Bible Study Sunday. At the 11 a.m. Sunday service, the theme will be “Fear Not” and there will be a collection for Sparrow’s Nest food pantry. The service also broadcasts on the church’s YouTube channel and a link is available on the its website. The Fourth Sunday Fellowship will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday with food and devotionals. There will be a 7 p.m. Bible Study on Wednesday. The men’s group will resume its breakfast meetings at 9 a.m. Aug. 1. Guests are welcome.
The Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is postponing its weekly lectures due to the spread of COVID-19. Lectures will resume at an undetermined point in the future.
St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island, is posting its weekly sermons at 8 a.m. every Sunday. It may be viewed at sspres.org or sspres.org/video-devotion.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, is offering RCIA, a program for joining the Catholic Church. Those interested in obtaining information about converting, contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.
Turning Point Worship Center will be coming to Brunswick. The program will meet at 5 p.m. Aug. 2 at Norwich Baptist Church, 5661 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick. For more information, visit www.turningpoint.cc.