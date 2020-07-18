Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many churches are offering online services only. Some are offering small group meetings alone. Please verify with a church by calling or visiting their website prior to service as it can change without The News’ knowledge.
Events and special services
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, continues with regular Sunday morning worship while practicing social distancing. The drive-up service will be broadcast on FM 91.5. Hymn selections will be some old-time favorites. At 6:30 p.m. July 23, the church will host its “Six-Feet-Apart” outdoor concert featuring Tim Akin. Attendees are suggested to make a $10 donation to be shared with the artists.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will be open for full services with retired Minister Clifton Baker leading the 10 a.m. Bible Study. Baker will also deliver the message “For Such a Time As This” based on Esther 4:14 at 11 a.m. Sunday. In order to continue practicing social distancing, YouTube broadcasts and streaming is available on their website. There will not be an evening service Sunday, but there will be a meeting Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. for Bible Study.
The Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is postponing its weekly lectures due to the spread of COVID-19. Lectures will resume at an undetermined point in the future.
St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island, is posting its weekly sermons at 8 a.m. every Sunday. It may be viewed at sspres.org or sspres.org/video-devotion.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, is offering RCIA, a program for joining the Catholic Church. Those interested in obtaining information about converting, contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.
Turning Point Worship Center will be coming to Brunswick. The program will meet at 5 p.m. Aug. 2 at Norwich Baptist Church, 5661 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick. For more information, visit www.turningpoint.cc.