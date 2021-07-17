Events and special services
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will hold a 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. There will be a ladies’ bible study class at 2 p.m. on each second and fourth Tuesday of the month.
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6550 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, has resumed regular 11 a.m. Sunday morning worship inside the sanctuary. Social distancing will continue. In addition, worship services will be broadcast via FM 91.5, Facebook and Zoom. For more information, call the church at 912-634-2240.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a Bible study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. There will be a 5 p.m. Bible study. An evening service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday. A men’s breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month. A ladies’ class will be held at 3 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month.
Golden Isles Church of God, 200 Boswell Lane, Brunswick, will host a Family Summer Concert with B-SHOC from 6:30 to 9 p.m. today. It’s free and open to all.
Redeemer Presbyterian Church recently started holding its worship services in the Advent Christian Church Building, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick. Sunday School is held at 9:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall area and worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. Evening worship at 5 p.m. each Sunday.
Shots to the Souls will hold free vaccine clinics throughout the region. The faith-based program will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Monday and July 31 at Payne Chapel AME Church, 2200 Albany St., Brunswick. It is hosted by the Rev. Martin Williams. The first 20 participants will receive a $50 Walmart gift card. The vaccines are free.
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1929 Albany St., Brunswick, will host services at 11 a.m. Sundays. The pastor is the Rev. Bobby Thompson. All are welcome.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, has Mass daily at 8:15 a.m. Monday to Saturday. There is a 5:30 p.m. vigil Saturday. Mass is at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. September to May, the church offers Sunday school for grades pre-k-12, Bible studies, Women’s groups, Returning Catholic classes, RCIA, for those interested in learning more about and joining the Catholic Church, and many other social and learning groups and activities. For more information, visit stwill.net or contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.
Zion Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 3200 Gordon St., Brunswick, will resume services at 11 a.m. Sunday. Masks are required.