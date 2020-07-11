Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many churches are offering online only or scaled down services. Please verify with a church by calling or visiting their website prior to service as it can change without the News’ knowledge.
Events and special services
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will continue to host its drive-in service, Park and Pray, at 11 a.m. Sunday. The service is broadcast on 91.5, a short-range FM station. At 6:30 p.m., each Thursday the “Six-Feet Apart Concert Series” will feature local performing artists at the church and will be broadcasted to patrons via 91.5 FM. A $10 donation from attendees is requested to cover the cost of the concert.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, is open. Sunday Morning Bible Study will be held at 10 a.m., and their sermon at 11 a.m. with a special guest the Rev. Bob Bole, minister and hospice chaplain from Jacksonville. The theme will be “Living the New Life.” Wednesday Evening Bible Study will be held at 7 p.m.
The Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is postponing its weekly lectures due to the spread of COVID-19. Lectures will resume at an undetermined point in the future.
Philadelphia Overcomers Church Of Deliverance, 3701 Darien Hwy, Brunswick, will postpone its Senior’s 25th Anniversary service. It will be held at a later date. For more information, contact 912-265-9482.
St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island, is posting its weekly sermons at 8 a.m. every Sunday. It may be viewed at sspres.org or sspres.org/video-devotion.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.
Turning Point Worship Center will be coming to Brunswick. The program will meet at 5 p.m. July 12 and 5 p.m. Aug. 2 at Norwich Baptist Church, 5661 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick. For more information, visit www.turningpoint.cc.