Events and special services
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will hold a 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. There will be a Ladies’ Bible Study class at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.
The City of Refuge Mission Family Worship Center, 1005 Albemarle St., Brunswick, will host a curbside prayer every Tuesday and Thursday, rain or shine.
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6550 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, has resumed regular 11 a.m. Sunday morning worship inside the sanctuary. Social distancing will continue. In addition, worship services will be broadcast via FM 91.5, Facebook and Zoom. For more information, call the church at 912-634-2240.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a Bible study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. There will be a 5 p.m. Bible study. An evening service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday. A men’s breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month. A ladies’ class will be held at 3 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month.
Golden Isles Church of God, 200 Boswell Lane, Brunswick, will host a Family Summer Concert with B-SHOC from 6:30 to 9 p.m. July 17. It’s free and open to all.
Philadelphia Overcomers Church of Deliverance, 3701 Darien Hwy. Brunswick, will host seniors for a prayer and study group at 10 a.m. Tuesday. All are welcome.
Redeemer Presbyterian Church recently started holding its worship services in the Advent Christian Church Building, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick. Sunday school is held at 9:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall area and worship at 10:30 a.m., in the sanctuary. Evening worship is at 5 p.m. each Sunday.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, has Mass daily at 8:15 a.m. Monday to Saturday. There is a 5:30 p.m. vigil Saturday. Mass is at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. September to May, the church offers Sunday school for grades pre-k-12, Bible studies, women’s groups, Returning Catholic classes, RCIA, for those interested in learning more about and joining the Catholic Church, and many other social and learning groups and activities. For more information, visit stwill.net, contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.