Events and special services
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.
The Arthur J. Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed Sundays and holidays. A free lecture will be presented by the Rev. Dave Hanson at 11 a.m. Thursdays. The talk details Methodism founder John Wesley and his time in the coastal Georgia area. For more information, visit epwrothbythesea.org or call 912-638-4050.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. A Ladies’ Bible Class will be held at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. There will be a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.
Christian Renewal Church, 4265 Norwich St., Brunswick, will host its annual Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. July 19 to 21. The theme will be Food Truck Party. Registration opens at 5:30 p.m. For details, call 912-264-0028.
First African Baptist Church, 5800 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will begin having church service at 11 a.m. every Sunday.
First African Baptist Church on Sapelo Island will hold service on on the first Sunday of each month. The ferry leaves from the Sapelo Island Welcome Center in Meridian at 9 a.m. and returns at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Lunch will be served and all are welcome.
Friendship Baptist Church, 1010 Lee St., Brunswick, will host its annual Women’s Day at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Jeannette Brison will be the guest preacher. All are welcome.
Friendship Ministries Church of God in Christ, 90 Hardwood Forest Drive, Brunswick, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by morning worship at 11 a.m. weekly. There are 10 a.m. morning prayer meetings every Tuesday. Wednesday nights the church holds a 7 p.m. Bible study. The pastor is the Rev. George Lewis, Ph.D.
Golden Isles Christian Singles hosts meetings at Cornerstone Church at 7 p.m. Thursdays at 1223 North Way, Darien. Singles, divorcees, widows, widowers and single parents are welcome. Attendees must be 18 and older. For details, call 912-266-1493 or email goldenisleschristiansingles@gmail.com.
Hortense Wesleyan Camp will hold its 118th Annual Camp Meeting July 20 to 30. The first service will be at at 7:30 p.m. July 20. Services will be at 11 a.m. and 7:30 pm beginning July 21. Services will run through 11 a.m. July 30. Rev. Arthur Sharpe and Rev. Jon Parrish will be the evangelists for the meetings. Todd Horne will be the song evangelist. For more information, contact Misty Rowell at 912-270-4458, visit hortensecamp.org or visit Hortense Wesleyan Camp on Facebook.
The New Glory Christian Center at 3220 Norwich St. will be hosting a back to school rally from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 29. The event will be held outside. There will be free food, free school supplies, a free backpack giveaway, entertainment and vendors. For more information or vendor opportunities, contact Tiffanye Williams at 202-595-4992.
Redeemer Presbyterian, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, hosts RCIA sessions on Sunday mornings September to May at the church. The course helps participants determine whether or not they’re being called to become Catholics. Those who complete the process can celebrate the Sacraments of Baptism if needed, First Eucharist and Confirmation at the Easter Vigil. For more information, call Nancy Power 912-638-2651 or email her at powernancy@comcast.net.
Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host unified services starting at 10:45 a.m. through July. Andrew Jones of The Gathering Place will be the guest speaker on Sunday. Several former pastors will be preaching in the month of July, one being Steve Patton on July 16 and Tim Steffen on July 23. Lucas Ramirez will be ordained and installed at 10:45 a.m. July 30. All are welcome to attend. For more information, visit wesleyssi.org.