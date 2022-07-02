Events and
special services
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.
Abysinia Baptist Church, 2501 Albany Street, will celebrate its 77th anniversary at 7 p.m. nightly Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The Rev. Johnny Wrice will be the guest speaker at 10 a.m. July 10. The Rev. Daniel Smith and Morning Glory Baptist Church of Jesup will be the guest church. The public is invited.
Bibleway International will celebrate 30 years of service for its pastor the Rev. Rosemary Woods at noon July 9 at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. A number of gospel groups will perform. Attendees are asked to wear all white.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. A Ladies’ Bible Class will be held at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. There will be a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.
College Place United Methodist Church, 3890 Altama Ave., Brunswick, will host its Vacation Bible School “Hay Day,” a farm theme, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 11 to 12. There will be a 6 p.m. family dinner and VBS program at 6 p.m. July 13. To register, visit Collegeplaceumc.org or visit our Facebook page.
First African Baptist Church, 5800 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a service at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of the month. Masks are required for each service.
The Gathering Place will host multiple Main Event programs for middle school students in June and July. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the program ends at 8:45 p.m. On Sunday, the program will be held at Community Church St. Simons, 2700 Frederica Road. July 10th will return to Community Church in Brunswick, 181 Mall Blv., Brunswick.
True Life Ministries will host an open water baptism at noon July 30 at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. The event has been on hiatus due for two years due to the Golden Ray followed by the pandemic.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a fellowship service at 9:30 a.m., a 10 a.m. Bible Study and an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. There will also be a 5 p.m. evening service Sunday. On Wednesday, there will be a 6 p.m. prayer meeting. The Rev. Bob Bole is the church’s minister.
Golden Isles Church of God, 200 Boswell Lane, Brunswick, will host an 80s themed Vacation Bible School program from 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 18 to 20. There will be music and crafts. Dinner will also be served. For details, visit gicog.com.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed Sundays and holidays. A free lecture will be presented by the Rev. Dave Hanson at 11 a.m. Thursdays. The talk details Methodism founder John Wesley and his time in the coastal Georgia area. For more information, visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Redeemer Presbyterian, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
Rhema Community Church, 182 Cornerstone Dr., Brunswick, will welcome a new pastor, the Rev. Wade Williams, at its service at 10:30 a.m. July 10.
St. Ignatius, a chapel of Christ Church Frederica, at 2906 Demere Road, St. Simons Island, is open for self-directed prayer from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday. All are welcomed. Come for five minutes or the hour.
St. Simons Anglican Mission host services at 10 a.m. Sundays at 2463 Demere Road (above Demere Grill), St. Simons Island. For more information, contact the Rev. Phil Ashey at pashey@americananglican.org or at 770-548-3013.
Unity of the Bridegroom, 3312 Norwich St., Brunswick, hosts a food and clothing giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. each Friday. Items include men and women’s apparel, as well as children’s clothing, hair accessories, jewelry and home items. Items are free but donations are appreciated.
Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, hosts regular services at 8:15 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Sundays. The Sally Weston Hawie Artist Series will be held at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The Wesley Music Academy Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon daily July 25 to 29. A 10:45 a.m. Unified Service will be held July 31. The Sally Weston Hawie Artist series will continue with the Astralis Chamber Ensemble at 5 p.m. Aug. 14. For details, visit wesleyssi.org.