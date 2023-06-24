Events and
special services
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.
The Golden Isles Church of God will be hosting a Brave Books Story Hour at the Marshes of Glynn Library in Conference Room C on 203 Gloucester St. from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. today. Two books will be read, “Elephants Are Not Birds” and “Little Lives Matter.” Bag lunches will be handed out.
Abundant Faith Church of God in Christ Family, 1005 Franklin St., Darien, will observe its annual Women’s Day at 4:15 p.m. Sunday. Their speaker is Evangelist Rochelle Holmes of Full Gospel Church of God in Christ in Hinesville. The public is invited.
The House of God on 2528 Bartow Street will be holding a gospel service for the Benefits Program for Horace Jones Sr. at 5 p.m. Sunday. For details, call 912-230-1275.
The Arthur J. Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed Sundays and holidays. A free lecture will be presented by the Rev. Dave Hanson at 11 a.m. Thursdays. The talk details Methodism founder John Wesley and his time in the coastal Georgia area. For more information, visit epwrothbythesea.org or call 912-638-4050.
BibleWay International will celebrate its pastor, the Rev. Rosemary Woods, who will be receiving presidential achievement award at 2 p.m. July 1 at Embassy Suits, 500 Blvd., Brunswick. Seating is limited.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. A Ladies’ Bible Class will be held at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. There will be a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.
First African Baptist Church on Sapelo Island will install its new pastor, Bishop Thomas Blue, on July 1. The guest minister will be Bishop Dr. Martae Smith from Zion Rock Baptist Church in Brunswick. Holy Communion will be celebrated on July 2. The ferry leaves from the Sapelo Island Welcome Center at 9 a.m. from Meridian dock and returns at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Lunch will be served and all are welcome.
First Presbyterian Church, 1505 Union St., Brunswick, will host an eight-week lunch study of Ezra and Nehemiah, beginning at noon June 15. The Lunch and Learn will be facilitated by the Rev. Dr. Jamil El-Shair in the fellowship hall of the church. All are welcome.
Friendship Ministries Church of God in Christ, 90 Hardwood Forest Drive, Brunswick, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by morning worship at 11 a.m. weekly. There are 10 a.m. morning prayer meetings every Tuesday. Wednesday nights the church holds a 7 p.m. Bible study. The pastor is the Rev. George Lewis, Ph.D.
Golden Isles Christian Singles hosts meetings at Cornerstone Church at 7 p.m. Thursdays at 1223 North Way, Darien. Singles, divorcees, widows, widowers and single parents are welcome. Attendees must be 18 and older. For details, call 912-266-1493 or email goldenisleschristiansingles@gmail.com.
Grace United Methodist, 1705 Albany St., Brunswick, will host its annual Men’s Day celebration at 11 a.m. June 25. The Rev. Earl James will be the guest speaker. The theme will be Never Give Up. The men’s chorus will provide special music. Covid guidelines will be observed.
Grant Chapel Presbyterian Church, at the intersection of MLK and Butler Streets in Brunswick, will host a Community Health Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10. There will be blood pressure checks, as well as dental and nutritional advice. It is free and open to all.
Redeemer Presbyterian, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
The Grace United Methodist Church at 1711 Albany Street will host their annual Men’s Day celebration at 11 a.m. Sunday. Former pastor of Grace Reverend Earl James will serve as the guest speaker. The Male Chorus of Grace will provide music. All are invited to attend.
Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host unified services starting at 10:45 a.m. Sunday through July. A reception honoring Pastor Jerry and Gina as Jerry heads into retirement will follow the service Sunday. The Sally Weston Hawie Concert Series will present a patriotic concert of music by “Sacred Harmony”at 10:45 a.m. July 2. Several former pastors will be preaching in the month of July, and Lucas Ramirez will be ordained and installed at 10:45 a.m. July 30. All are welcome to attend.