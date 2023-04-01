Events and special services
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.
Abundant Faith Church of God in Christ, 1005 Franklin St., Darien, will host its 20th annual Headquarters District Meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday. The public is invited.
Bibleway International will host its annual Easter celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. April 8 at 2108 Lee St., Brunswick. There will be an egg hunt, face painting, sack races and egg coloring. Gift bags will also be distributed. Food will be served. The pastor is the Rev. Rosemary Woods. To register, email biblewayinternational@yahoo.com.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. A Ladies’ Bible Class will be held at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. There will be a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.
Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 1071 Demere Road, St. Simons Island, will celebrate its 133rd anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Rev. Tyrone Timmons.
Emanuel United Methodist Church, 245 Ratcliffe Road, Brunswick, will host a family Easter egg hunt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. The event will include games, prizes, face painting, bounce houses and slides. There will also be a hot dog lunch.
First African Baptist Church, 5800 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a service at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of the month. Masks are required for each service.
First African Baptist Church on Sapelo Island will hold service on on the first Sunday of each month. The ferry leaves from the Sapelo Island Welcome Center in Meridian at 9 a.m. and returns at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Lunch will be served and all are welcome.
First Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Brunswick, will host a breakfast at 8:30 p.m. followed by a 9 a.m. mission workshop on April 15. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Stacey Marshall Collins. The pastor is the Rev. John E. Fields Jr.
Friendship Ministries Church of God in Christ, 90 Hardwood Forest Drive, Brunswick, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by morning worship at 11 a.m. weekly. There are 10 a.m. morning prayer meetings every Tuesday. Wednesday nights the church holds a 7 p.m. Bible study. The pastor is the Rev. George Lewis, Ph.D.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a fellowship service at 9:30 a.m., a 10 a.m. Bible Study Sunday and an 11 a.m. worship service. There will also be a 5 p.m. evening service Sunday. On Wednesday, there will be a 6 p.m. prayer meeting. The minister is the Rev. Willie Downs.
Golden Isles Christian Singles hosts meetings at Cornerstone Church at 7 p.m. Thursdays at 1223 North Way, Darien. Singles, divorcees, widows, widowers and single parents are welcome. Attendees must be 18 and older. For details, call 912-266-1493 or email goldenisleschristiansingles@gmail.com.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, will host “Methodism Comes to America — The Bristol Connection” with British lecturer David Worthington, director of global relations at the New Room, Bristol, England. It will be held at 1 p.m. April 20 at Lovely Lane at Epworth by the Sea, 1190 Arthur J. Moore, St. Simons Island. The New Room is the oldest Methodist building in the world. Worthington’s one hour lecture focuses on the Father of Methodism John Wesley’s arrival in Bristol in 1739 and his subsequent establishment of the Methodist movement in England. A meet-and-greet with the Worthington will follow at Moore Methodist Museum next door. Refreshments will be provided. It is free. To register, call the museum office at 912-638-4050. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed Sundays and holidays. A free lecture will be presented by the Rev. Dave Hanson at 11 a.m. Thursdays. The talk details Methodism founder John Wesley and his time in the coastal Georgia area. For more information, visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Redeemer Presbyterian, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 F St., Brunswick, will host its annual spring revival at 7 p.m. April 4 to 6. The guest revivalist will be the Rev. Attical of Abysinia Baptist Church on April 4. On April 5, the revivalist will be the Rev. Johnnie Wrice of Springhill Baptist Church. On April 6, it will be the Rev. John Fields of First Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church. All are welcome.
St. Simons Anglican, 2463 Demere Road, second floor, St. Simons Island, will hold multiple Holy Week services. There will be a 10 a.m. Palm Sunday service with Holy Communion at 10 a.m. Sunday. There will be a 7:30 p.m. foot washing and Maundy Thursday service on April 6. At noon April 7, there will be the Stations of the Cross and Seven Last Words service. At 9 a.m. April 8, there will be a Holy Saturday prayer service. The Easter Sunday service will be held at 10 a.m. with worship, baptism and Holy Communion. For details, visit StSimonsAnglican.com.
St. William Catholic Church’s outreach ministry for Haiti, Helping Hugs Inc., is conducting its annual Education Campaign. An $80 donation can fund an elementary student for a whole year. Forty dollars will educate a child for half a year. The donations to this nonprofit are tax deductible. Gifts of any amount may be made on the website: www.helpinghugsinc.org or sent by mail to Helping Hugs Inc., P.O. Box 24477, St. Simons Island, GA 31522.
Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host regular services at 8:15 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Sundays. Jerry Roe will lead the 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. services. Lucas Ramirez will lead the 9 a.m. worship. A Palm Sunday egg hunt and cookout with the Easter Bunny will at 4 p.m. Sunday. The church will host a re-enactment of the Last Supper at 7 p.m. Thursday. An Easter Sunday service will be held at 9 and 11 a.m. April 9. For details, visit wesleyssi.org.