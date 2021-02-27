Events and special services
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will continue its social distanced, drive-up services at 11 a.m. Sundays. Worshipers can remain in their cars listening to the service via FM 91.5. For details, visit fortfrederica.org.
The Gathering Place and Sterling Church of God will be holding yard sales on the traditional Peaches to Beaches weekend. The Gathering Place will host a yard sale from 8 a.m. until noon March 13 at the Museum Hangar at 1759 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. Sterling Church of God’s sale will be March 13 and 14 at 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick. The traditional Peaches to Beaches yard sale will not be held.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold its Bible Study from the book of Jude at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. service with the theme of “Unless The Lord Builds The House,” from Revelations 5:9-14. There will also be a 5 p.m. Sunday evening fellowship meeting with a collection for Sparrow’s Nest. At 7 p.m. Wednesday evening services will continue with the book of Daniel.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, is offering RCIA, a program for joining the Catholic Church. Those interested in obtaining information about converting, contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.