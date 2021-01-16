Events and special services
First African Baptist Church, 1416 Amherst St., Brunswick, will hold its 158th church anniversary celebration virtually at 10:15 a.m. Jan. 24. It will be available for viewing on its Facebook and YouTube channels. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Troy Moody of Kingdom Builder Church of Brunswick.
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will continue its social distanced, drive-up services at 10 a.m. Sundays. Worshipers can remain in their cars listening to the service via FM 91.5. For details, visit fortfrederica.org.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold its Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. service with the theme of “Righteous Living,” from Roman’s 1:16-32. At 7 p.m. Wednesday evening services will continue with the book of Daniel. For more information, call 912-265-1988 or visit www.goldenisleschristianchurch.com.
St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd., will host the Rev. Dave Hanson who will lecture on John Wesley’s time in the area. He will conduct those at 11 a.m. Thursdays. For more information, call 912-265-4313.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, is offering RCIA, a program for joining the Catholic Church. Those interested in obtaining information about converting, contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.