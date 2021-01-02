Events and special services
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will continue its social distanced, drive-up services at 11 a.m. Sunday. Worshipers can remain in their cars listening to the service via FM 91.5.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold its Bible Study (from the Book of John) at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. service Sunday with the theme of “Choosing Truth Over Tradition.” At 7 p.m. Wednesday evening services will continue with the book of Daniel. The monthly Men’s Breakfast will be at 9 a.m. Jan. 9. For more information, call 912-265-1988 or visit www.goldenisleschristianchurch.com.
St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd., will host the Rev. Dave Hanson who will lecture on John Wesley’s time in the area. He will conduct those at 11 a.m. Thursdays. For more information, call 912-265-4313.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, is offering RCIA, a program for joining the Catholic Church. Those interested in obtaining information about converting, contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.