Events and special services
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. Social distancing will be required. There will be a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study, beginning with Proverbs.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a fellowship service at 9:30 a.m., a 10 a.m. Bible Study Sunday and an 11 a.m. worship service. There will also be a 5 p.m. evening service Sunday. On Wednesday, there will be a 6 p.m. prayer meeting. The Rev. Bob Bole is the church’s minister.
Redeemer Presbyterian, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick, will hold in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1929 Albany St., Brunswick, will host services at 11 a.m. Sundays. The pastor is the Rev. Bobby Thompson. All are welcome.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, has Mass daily at 8:15 a.m. Monday to Saturday. There is a 5:30 p.m. vigil Saturday. Mass is at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. September to May, the church offers Sunday school for grades pre-k-12, Bible studies, Women’s groups, Returning Catholic classes, RCIA, for those interested in learning more about and joining the Catholic Church, and many other social and learning groups and activities. For more information, visit stwill.net or contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.
True Deliverance, 3018 Norwich St., Brunswick, will host its 2022 Celebration of Gospel with dozens of groups performing. The concert begins at 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road. St. Simons Island, hosts regular services at 8:15 a.m.; 9 a.m.; and 10:45 a.m. on Sundays. Pastor’s Bible Study is at 10 a.m. Mondays and 6 p.m. Wednesdays; Women’s Bible Study is Mondays at 6:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10 a.m.; Men’s Bible Study is 5:30 p.m. on Mondays. A Unified Service will be held at 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 28. For details, call 912-634-1412.
Zion Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 3200 Gordon St., Brunswick, will host an installation service for the Rev. Martae Telfair Smith Sr. at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be the Rev. Anthony Corbett, president of General Missionary Baptist Convention of Georgia and pastor of Lundy Chapel Baptist Church in Macon.