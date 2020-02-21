Today
The Elks Lodge will host a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The cost is $8 for an eat-in or take away plates. Desserts are $1 extra. Fore more information, call 912-264-1389.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host the Brunswick High School Production Co. who will present a performance titled “How I Became a Pirate” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday. It will be staged at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Tickets are $15 for adult members of Golden Isles Arts and Humanities, $10 for senior members, $20 adult non-members, and $15 senior non-members. Prices on the day of each show go up $5. Student tickets are always $5. For more information, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Saturday, Feb. 22
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, will stage “Calendar Girls,” at 8 p.m. Saturday and Feb. 29. There will be a 3 p.m. show Sunday and March 1. Tickets are $25 per person. To purchase those or for more information, call 912-280-0023 or visit soglogallery.com.
The Glynn County GOP will host a rally beginning with doors opening at 11 a.m. at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds. The event starts at noon. For more information, visit glynngop.org.
Howfwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6 p.m. at the site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick. The stroll will take attendees through the house and the grounds. The cost is $15. For more information call 912-264-7333 or visit https://gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will host author Pamela Bauer Mueller from 2 to 4 p.m. at the store. She will sign her book, “Fly, Fly Away.”
The “Homecoming 2020: Coastchella” tailgate will be held at College of Coastal Georgia from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Student Activity Center on the Brunswick campus. Alumni, students and community members are invited. Attendees are encouraged to wear tie-dye or Bohemian-style clothing. There will be face painting, a rock wall, food trucks and more. Some costs will apply to non-students for certain activities. The tailgate will be followed by the women’s basketball game at 2 p.m. and the men’s at 4 p.m. Tickets to the games are free for alumni.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Monday, Feb. 24
The Marine Corps League will host its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Strike Zone in Brunswick. For more information, call George Metz at 912-506-5694.
The Brunswick Men’s Book Discussion Group will hold a meeting at 10 a.m. Feb. 24 at the Brunswick Library. “In the Heart of the Sea” will be discussed. It is part of the Big Read program. For a full list of events, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore that is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It is open from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Books range in price from 50 cents to $2 for hardbacks.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
February Booker Book Club will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island. The month’s book will be “Washington Black” by Esi Edugyan. There will be a discussion and light snacks.
PlayReaders will meet to discuss “Long Journey into Night” by Eugene O’Neil at 6:30 p.m. at Jumbo South, 1215 Newcastle St. next door to St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, in Brunswick. Reservations are requested. For more information, contact Golden Isles Arts & Humanities at info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host a tour of two Savannah-area sites in honor of Black History Month. They are the Owens-Thomas House and slave quarters and the Pin Point Heritage Museum. The tour will depart at 7 a.m. from the A.W. Jones Heritage Center on St. Simons Island and return at 6 p.m. to the same location. The cost is $135 for members and $150 for non-members. Tor register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
The Camden County Library will host a book discussion of “In the Heart of the Sea” at 10 a.m. at 1410 Ga. 40, Kingsland.
The Snowbirds’ Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. February’s book is “The Book Women of Troublesome Creek,” by Kim Michele Richardson.
The St. Simons Literary Guild will host its film series featuring “The Wanderer: a Film Presentation” with Tyler Bagwell at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater. A $3 donation is requested.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host a book discussion at 6:30 p.m. at Ashantilly Center, 15591 GA Hwy 99, Darien. Ann Mason will lead the discussion of “In the Heart of the Sea.” It is a Big Read program.
Friday, Feb. 28
St. Marys Little Theatre will present “Invisible,” a performance for Black History Month at 7 p.m. Feb. 28, 29 and March 1. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids. For more information or for tickets, visit www.stmaryslittletheatre.com. For more information, call 912-729-1103.
The Golden Isles Chapter of the AARP will meet at noon, with lunch starting at 11:30 a.m., at the Golden Corral Restaurant, 114 Golden Isle Plaza, Brunswick. The speaker will be Sam Frazier for Black History Month.
The AJ Donohue Foundation and the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation will host the “Leap for Kids” Gala from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Westin on Jekyll Island. It is $85 per person and includes a cocktail reception, strolling dinner and live music with Owen Plant and Scott Pallot. There will also be a golf tournament held Feb. 29. For more information or to register for the gala or golf tournament, visit ajdonohuefoundation.org.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host a Staged Reading of Moby Dick at 7 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. There will be a 3 p.m. reading March 1. The program is a part of the annual Big Read. Advance tickets for GIAH members are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors (age 65 and up). Advance tickets for non-members are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors. Prices increase by $5 if tickets are purchased the day of the show. The cost for students who present ID is $5 each. For tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Ashantilly Center will host a Black History Month lecture titled, “Trailblazing African-American Women of Coastal Georgia,” at 10 a.m. at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church, Fort King George Dr., Darien. The keynote address will be given by Rutgers University history professor Melissa cooper, PhD. A light lunch will be served after the session for $5. Following lunch a program, interpretations of three trailblazing women will be offered in the parish hall. The programs are free but reservations are required. They may be made by calling 912-437-4473.
NOLAfest will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at Sea Palms at 515 North Windward Drive, St. Simons Island. There will be food, libations and music.
The King and Prince Golf and Beach Resort will host a Comedy Night at 8 p.m. with the doors opening at 7 p.m. The show will feature Blayr Nias and Ryan Van Genderen. Tickets are $25 per person. For more info, call 912-268-5966.
Howfwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6 p.m. at the site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The stroll will take attendees through the house and the grounds. The cost is $15. For more information call 912-264-7333 or visit https://gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
Sunday, March 1
The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island Annual Charity Auction will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Morgan Center, 151 Old Plantation Road, Jekyll Island. Admission is free. Visit www.friendsofhistoricjekyll.org for details and a link to the auction catalog.
