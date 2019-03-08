Today
The Island Players will stage “The Savannah Sipping Society,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. There will be a matinee at 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, www.theislandplayers.com.
Peaches to Beaches, a state-wide yard sale extending along 341, will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. There will be sales as well as a variety of vendors including locally made goods and food.
The Georgia Elvis Festival competition will begin at 11 a.m. at the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick. The cost is $29 per person and weekend passes are also available. At 4:30 p.m., Elvis Tribute Artists will perform in pocket parks in downtown Brunswick for free. “Elvis: The Next Generation” will be held at 8 p.m. at the Ritz. The cost is $50. An after party will follow for ticket holders at Coastal Kitchen on St. Simons Island. For tickets and a complete schedule, visit georgiaelvisfestival.com.
The 45th Annual Jekyll Island Arts Association will host the Jekyll Island Arts Festival daily through Sunday, at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. On Friday and Saturday, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
Saturday, March 9
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
A Turtle Crawl Book Signing featuring author Nick Doms will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Tortuga Jack’s on Jekyll Island. Doms’ book is “From Millionaires to Commoners: The History of Jekyll Island State Park.” There will be a presentation and signing.
The Georgia Elvis Festival competition will begin at 11 a.m. at the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick. The cost is $29 per person and weekend passes are also available. At 4:30 p.m. Elvis Tribute Artists will perform in pocket parks in downtown Brunswick for free. A Night with Elvis will be held at 8 p.m. at the Ritz. The cost is $50. An after party for ticket holders will be held at The Blue Door in Brunswick. For tickets and a complete schedule, visit georgiaelvisfestival.com.
The Robert S. Abbott Race Unity Institute will host its Unity in Diversity Luncheon at noon at the Island Jerk Shack 5719 Altama Ave., Brunswick. In Honor Women’s History Month, the guests will be local inspiring women.
The Brunswick Chapter of The Links Inc. will host its 5th Annual Women’s Empowerment Workshop 2019. The theme will be, “Three I’s of Empowering Woman, Inspire-Incite-Ignite. Strategies to Take Back Our Children and Our Communities.” It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brunswick High School, 3885 Altama Ave. The cost is $10. To register, visit the Evite event online.
Glynn County Republican Party will host its Precinct Mass Meetings to elect delegates, alternates and precinct officers to the Glynn County Republican Party convention. The meeting will begin with registration at 8:15 a.m. followed by the meeting at 9 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. The convention will follow at 10 a.m. All attendees will be required to pay a $15 fee to cover the convention costs. For more information, contact Ginny Hall, Chair of the Glynn County Republican Party at glynngagop@gmail.com.
The Jekyll Island Turtle Crawl will begin with the first race at 8 a.m. on Jekyll Island. There will be a 5K and 10K as well as a fun run. To register or for more information, visit jekyllisland.com/turtlecrawl.
Sunday, March 10
The Shoreline Dance Club will host a tea dance with live music from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Brunswick Shrine Club, 3955 Darien Hwy., Brunswick. The cost is $40 per person for members and $50 for guests. Reservations are required. To make those or for more information, call 912-638-2249.
Women’s Voices of Glynn will hold a Women’s History Month meeting at 3:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Church in Brunswick. The speaker will be Melita Easter, executive director of Georgia’s WIN List.
The Georgia Elvis Festival’s Gospel Event will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick. The cost is $29 per person and weekend passes are also available. The final day’s competition will begin at 1 p.m. at the Ritz. The cost is $29. A wrap party will follow at 5 p.m. at Arte Pizza in Brunswick. For tickets and a complete schedule, visit georgiaelvisfestival.com.
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society and St. Simons Public Library will host guest speaker Hesper Montford, preservation specialist at the Marshes of Glynn-Brunswick Library, who will explain how to preserve old photos, albums and artifacts. He will speak from 2 to 4 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.
Monday, March 11
The Golden Isles Republican Women will host its March meeting, beginning at 11:45 a.m. at Bonefish Grill in Retreat Plaza on St. Simons Island. The speaker will be Ginger Howard, Georgia’s National Republican Committeewoman. The cost is $20 which covers lunch, beverage, dessert, and gratuity. Advance reservations are requested by Saturday. Those may be made by calling Ruby Robinson at 912-261-8807 or 912-266-0466, or by emailing Gloria Burns at gloriaburns@comcast.net.
Tuesday, March 12
Relay for Life Glynn County will celebrate 25 years with a dinner at 6 p.m. at Golden Isles Church of God, 200 Boswell Lane, Brunswick. The program will honor cancer survivors and caregivers. To register, call Ingrid Bennett at 912-602-9343.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library will host “The Art of Origami,” a workshop for young adults, at 2 p.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino. It is linked to a Coastal Symphony of Georgia performance coming in April, where the musicians will play “How to Relax with Origami.”
Wednesday, March 13
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. Author Steve Berry will be on hand to share on his latest work, “The Malta Exchange.” It is free for members and $10 for guests. To register visit litguildssi.org.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at Golden Corral in Brunswick. The speaker will be Lynda Dalton Gallagher from Brunswick Actors’ Theatre and SoGlo Gallery. For more information about joining the Woman’s Club or attending a meeting, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
The Third Annual Relay for Life Tennis Round Robin will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Tennis Courts on Jekyll Island. The cost is $40 per person. Raffles and prizes will be available. All of the proceeds go to benefit a local teacher who is battling cancer. For more information or to register, visit geniset614@gmail.com.
Thursday, March 14
The Sons of the American Revolution, Marshes of Glynn Chapter, will host guest speaker Linda Olsen’s presentation “the Top 10 Revolutionary War Movies,” from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.
Golden Isles Art and Humanities will present Cinema Gourmet featuring “City Lights,” at 6:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick. Food will be provided by Indigo Coastal Shanty with a talk about the film given by Heather Heath. The cost is $18 per person. Admission to the film alone is $7. Reservations are requested by March 11. For more information or for tickets, call 912-262-6934 or visit goldenislesarts.org.
The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will host its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at Old Times Country Buffett, 665 Scranton Connector, Brunswick. The meeting will focus on planning on the group’s annual birthday get together which will be held in April.