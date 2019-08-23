Today
The Casual Scrabbler’s Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults who enjoy Scrabble are welcome.
The Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will hold a book sale from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 23; and from 9:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 24. A bag sale will be held from 12:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 24.
Saturday, Aug. 24
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will present “Sordid Lives” by Del Shores at at 8 p.m. Aug. 24 and a 3 p.m. show Aug. 25. The cost is $25 per person. For reservations, call 912-280-0023 or visit www.soglogallery.com.
The American Legion in Brunswick, 4470 U.S. Hwy 17, Brunswick, holds weekly bingo games with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. every Saturday at the post. The first game begins at 6:35 p.m. and all games cost $11. The jackpot is $800. Snacks are available. For more information, call 912-437-6415.
Monday, Aug. 26
The Experienced Scrabbler’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults are welcome.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Lunchtime yoga will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Participants should bring their yoga mat.
The International Night Out, a fundraiser for the International Seafarer’s Center, will be held at 6 p.m. at Sea Palms Resort and Conference Center on St. Simons Island. Stan Walker and the Coastal Empire Orchestra along with Ernie Elaum will provide the entertainment. A live and silent auction will be held. Tickets are $110 per person. To purchase those, call 912-267-0631 or go online at www.seafarerscenter.org.
Spanish for Kids will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
A Conversational Spanish class will be held at 6:15 p.m in meeting room 2 of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults and teens are invited.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
A tenant’s rights workshop will be held at 10 a.m. until noon in room 2 of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The program is free and will discuss a variety of topics. It is hosted by the Georgia Bar Foundation.
The Coastal Republican Women’s Club will meet at noon at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 US Hwy. 17, Brunswick. The speaker will be U.S. Representative Buddy Carter. The luncheon buffet cost is $16 per person. To make reservations, contact Belinda Wells at 912-223-5542 or email bgcwells@comcast.net or contact Gussie Gammon at 912-506-7585 or gussiegammon@gmail.com. Reservations for the event are due by Aug. 23.
Mid-week yoga will be held at 3 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Attendees should bring a mat.
English as a Second Language Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
Thursday, Aug. 29
English as a Second Language Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
Friday, Aug. 30
Casual Scrabbler’s Club, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Sounds By the Sea, sponsored by Golden Isles Arts and Humanities, will be held at 7 p.m. in Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. The Blues Factor will perform. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children and those 6 and under will be admitted for free. Attendees should bring a blanket, chair and a picnic dinner. For more information, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
Hofwyl-Broadfield, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will hold its Junior Ranger program from 9 a.m. to noon at the historic site. It is for ages 6 to 12 and will include a number of activities to teach students about the plantation and heritage. The cost is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children 6 to 17. For more information, call Bill Giles at 912-264-7333.
Sunday, Sept. 1
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host A Little Light Music at 7 p.m. on the lawn of the St. Simons Island Lighthouse. The Sounds of Motown will perform. Tickets are $15 for adults with children 12 and under being admitted for free. For more information, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Ashantily Center will host its 12th annual Ice Cream Churn-off from 4 to 6 p.m. at the historic site in Darien. Tastings are $5 and attendees will vote for the winner. For more information, call 912-347-4473.
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US-17, Brunswick, will host a Junior Ranger Trail Walk from 9 a.m. to noon at the historic site. The cost ranges from $5 to $8. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
Rhythm on the River, sponsored by the Downtown Development Authority, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. Island Garage Band will perform. The concert series is free and will continue through the fall. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and a picnic to enjoy.