Today
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will host the Booker Book Club at 6 p.m. The book will be “The Man Who Saw Everything.” For more information, email ehooks@rightonbooks.com.
GlynnDems will host an opening for its new headquarters at 6 p.m. at 1919 Glynn Ave., Suite 7, Brunswick. Hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Friends of Historic Jekyll Island will hold its annual gala fundraiser, Dinner at the Club. Reservations are due by Jan. 15. For details, visit www.friendsofhistoricjekyll.org.
PlayReaders Book Club will meet to discuss Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest,” at 6:30 p.m. at Jumbo South, 1215 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Reservations are requested. For more information, email Golden Isles Arts & Humanities at info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, Jan. 30
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. It is open 1 to 4 p.m. through Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Books range in price from 50 cents and $2 for hardbacks.
Friday, Jan. 31
The Woodbine Opry, 205 Camden Ave, Woodbine, meets every week on Friday with gospel and bluegrass music. On Saturday, there will be gospel and country music plus dancing. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the music starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free. The group operates a Facebook page with information. They may also be reached at 912-673-9609.
Saturday, Feb. 1
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Risley High School Class of 1963 will meet at 2 p.m. in the Risley Alumni Building, 1800 Albany St., Brunswick.
Glynn Visual Arts will host the Art of Flight from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Museum Hangar, 1759 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. There will be flight themed cocktails, music, an aerial dance troupe and live music. Tickets are $150 per person. For more information, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
Howfwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6 p.m. at the site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The stroll will take attendees through the house and the grounds. The cost is $15. For more information, call 912-264-7333 or visit https://gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
The Brunswick Farmer’s Market is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. A number of vendors will be on hand selling their wares. The market is held every Saturday of the month.
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful will host its Community Jubilee from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bennie’s Red Barn on St. Simons Island. There will be all-you-can-eat barbecue, a raffle, cash bar and entertainment provided by Backbeat Boulevard. Tickets are $25 until Feb. 1 and will be $30 thereafter. To purchase tickets or for more information, email info.kbgib@gmail.com.
Sunday, Feb. 2
The Jekyll Arts Association will host a reception for a new exhibit from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. The show will feature Nancy Pitcher, painter, and A. Kelly Richard, polymer and paper sculptor. It will be available for viewing through February. Goodyear Cottage is open from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
Monday, Feb. 3
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 3 p.m. at the Holy Nativity Church, 615 Mallery St., St Simons Island. Erica Gilman, owner of the Tinted Tide Pottery and Art Studio, will speak.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its author series featuring Cynthia Newberry Martin, author of “Tidal Flats” at 10:30 a.m. in room 103 of the St. Simons Island Casino. It is free to guild members and $10 for guests. To reserve a spot, visit litguildssi.org/events.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
