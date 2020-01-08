Today
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino theater. It will feature “Stan and Ollie.” It is rated PG. A $3 donation is requested.
The Glynn Academy Class of 1955 will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Golden Corral in Brunswick. All class members and spouses are invited. Plans for the 65th Class Reunion — April 24 and 25 — will be discussed.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at Golden Corral in Brunswick. Stephanie Chewing of 100 Miles will speak. For more information, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Thursday, Jan. 9
The Sons of the American Revolution, Marshes of Glynn Chapter, will host its Youth Contest Awards Night at 7 p.m. at Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.
The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Golden Corral in Brunswick. All members of the class are encouraged to come and socialize.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host an opening reception for artist Leigh Kirkland from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the center. The local artist incorporates painting, collage, printmaking and constructed objects into her work. For more information, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Cinema Gourmet featuring “The Magic Flute” at 6:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., in downtown Brunswick. The movie will be the film version of Mozart’s opera. Tickets for the film, discussion and dinner from Indigo Coastal Shanty are $18 and reservations must be made by Jan. 6. Tickets for the film alone are $7. To purchase tickets, visit www.goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will celebrate its 30th year in Glynn County from 11:30 a.m. to noon at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. All attendees will be put in the running to win door prizes, which includes gift cards and local art. A lunch will follow at Reid’s Apothecary.
Friday, Jan. 10
The Woodbine Opry, 205 Camden Ave, Woodbine, meets every week on Friday with gospel and bluegrass music. On Saturday, there will be gospel and country music plus dancing. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the music starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free. The group operates a Facebook page with information. They may also be reached at 912-673-9609.
The Institute for Executive Women will host its Women’s Power Breakfast from 8:15 to 9:30 a.m. at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 Darien Hwy., Brunswick. The cost is $25. For questions, email info@instituteexecutivewomen.com or call 770-883-1117.
The Island Players will stage “Drop Dead,” a comedy and murder mystery, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10 to 11. It will be staged at 3 p.m. Jan. 12. All shows will be in the Casino Theatre, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Adult tickets are $25; military personnel pay $15; and admission is $10 for students. For more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com.
Saturday, Jan. 11
The SoGlo Gallery will host an encore performance of “And the Winner Is,” a comedy by Mitch Albom, at 8 p.m. at 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. There will also be a matinee at 3 p.m. Jan. 12. It is directed by Bob Boles. Tickets are $25 per person. For more information, visit www.soglogallery.com.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 10 a.m. in room 108 of the Casino. The session will feature Claire Cook who will present a program titled, “Never Too Late: New Year Reinvention” workshop. To reserve a space, visit litguildssi.org.
Sunday, Jan. 12
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society and the St. Simons Public Library will host genealogy expert Melody Porter, who will present “Census First,” an explanation of how to use the federal census for genealogical research. It will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino, 550 Beachview Dr. It is free and open to the public.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will hold a celebration marking 30 years of programs and events for the community. It will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Village Creek Landing on St. Simons Island. It will include music by Backbeat Boulevard, a lowcountry boil and cash bar. Tickets are $40 for members and $50 for nonmembers. Packages are also available. For more information, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Monday, Jan. 13
The Brunswick NAACP and Glynn County Board of Elections assisted by Brunswick Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will present a training program on the new voting machines. The training will take place at 6 p.m. at the Rotunda at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1212 Egmont Street, Brunswick. For more information, call Ethel Daniels at 912-267-1634.
The Golden Isles Republican Women will host guest speaker Jane Fraser, president of the Stuttering Foundation, at 11:30 a.m. at Bonefish Grill on St. Simons Island. The cost is $20 per person. To ensure adequate seating, advance reservations are requested by Jan. 11 by calling Ruby Robinson at 912-261-8807 or 912-266-0466, or by emailing Gloria Burns at gloriaburns@comcast.net.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host Buddy Sullivan’s six week history course from 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 14 to Feb. 18 at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center on St. Simons Island. The cost is $65 for society members and $110 for nonmembers. For more information or registration, visit www.coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series featuring “The Wanderer: A Film Presentation with Tyler Bagwell at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino theater. A $3 donation is requested.
Thursday, Jan 16
Glynn Academy Class of 1952 will meet at noon at Michael’s Deli in Brunswick. All members of the class are invited to come and socialize.
Friday, Jan. 17
The Island Players will stage “Drop Dead,” a comedy and murder mystery, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 and 18. It will be staged at 3 p.m. on Jan. 19. All shows will be in the Casino Theatre, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. For more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com.
The Elks Lodge will host its fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The cost is $8 per plate and $1 extra for dessert. Meals can be eaten on site or taken away.
Saturday, Jan. 18
The Links Inc. of Brunswick will host its second annual afternoon tea from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Grand Dining Room of the Jekyll Island Club Hotel. The theme will be “Women of Influence: Celebrating Women Who Make a Difference.” The event will highlight the transformational services provided by the organization. Tickets are $65 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 912-262-6847.
The 20th annual LandTrust Oyster Roast will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $60 for members and $85 for nonmembers. For more information, visit www.sslt.org.
