Monday, Feb. 3
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Church, 615 Mallery St., St Simons Island. Erica Gilman, owner of the Tinted Tide Pottery and Art Studio, will speak.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its author series featuring Cynthia Newberry Martin, author of “Tidal Flats” at 10:30 a.m. in room 103 of the St. Simons Island Casino. It is free to guild members and $10 for guests. To reserve a spot, visit litguildssi.org/events.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will host “Eat for a Cause” from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Mellow Mushroom on St. Simons Island. A proceed of the sales for the evening will be donated to the organization.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Glynn Dems will hold a meet and greet with Teresa Tomlinson, Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, at GlynnDems Headquarters, Sidney Lanier Plaza, Suite 7, 1919 Glynn Ave., Brunswick.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host an opening for its Black History Month exhibit, “Sankofa: If Stitches Could Talk.” A reception will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the center. Light refreshments will be served. The exhibit will be open through March 6.
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host local historian Amy Roberts and professor Patrick Holladay, co-authors of “Gullah Geehee Heritage in the Golden Isles,” at 6 p.m. at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center, 610 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required and may be made by visiting coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
College of Coastal Georgia will host its Coastal Scholars Showcase from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 8 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 9 at the conference center. The community is invited to view the scholarly work of faculty and staff who remain engaged in their fields of study. Panelists will answer questions, and a reception will follow Thursday’s discussions.
An Adult Crafting Hour will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 280 Gloucester St., Brunswick. February’s craft will be do-it-yourself sharpie mugs.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. It is open 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Books range in price from 50 cents and $2 for hardbacks.
Whiskey, Wine and Wildlife will return to Jekyll Island Feb. 6 to 9. There will be a number of events that celebrate food, libations and nature. For a full list of events, visit www.whiskeywineandwildlife.com.
Friday, Feb. 7
The SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. for a new art exhibit, “Three Sistas,” featuring paintings by Ellen Moriarty, Alyson Tucker and Karen Keene. For more information, visit www.SoGloGallery.com.
The Golden Isles Corps De Ballet and Southern Strut Dance Center will present “Aladdin” at 2 and 8 p.m. Feb. 7 and Feb. 8 at the Glynn Academy Auditorium. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Ages 5 and under will be admitted for free. Tickets are available at Southern Strut Dance Center, 4250 Coral Park Dr., Brunswick.
The Institute for Executive Women will host its Women’s Power Breakfast from 8:15 to 9:30 a.m. at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 Darien Hwy., Brunswick. The theme will be a Celebration of Black History Month. The cost is $25. For more information, email info@instituteforexecutivewomen.com.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its First Friday lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jewsup Hwy., Brunswick. Charles McMillian, Coastal District director of the Georgia Conservancy, will speak about a proposed plan to mine on the eastern edge of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. To reserve a space, visit www.glynnenvironmental.org/events.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series featuring “Whale Rider,” a 2003 film from New Zealand. The screening begins at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino theater. A $3 donation is requested.
Tunes-R-Us with Clive Henery will be held at 3 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Henery will take attendees on a musical tour through the ages. February’s theme is “Into the Woods.” For more information, visit moglibraries.org.
The Scrabble Club meets at 10:30 a.m. every Friday at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
The Experienced Scrabble Club meets at 1:30 p.m. every Friday at the St. Simons Island Library, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Righton Books will host its Second Saturday Storytime from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island.
The Coastal Audubon Society will take a field trip to Andrew’s Island. Participants should meet at the location at 8:30 a.m. The trip will be mostly birding by car, interspersed with short walks. Those attending should wear appropriate clothes and shoes for the terrain. For more information, contact Bob Sattelmeyer at 404-217-7082 or engrds@gsu.edu.
Whiskey, Wine and Wildlife — W3 — will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on the green of the Beach Village on Jekyll Island. There will be food and beverage samples plus wildlife shows throughout the day. Tickets are $72 per person. For more information, visit www.whiskeywineandwildlife.com.
America’s Boating Club Golden Isles is hosting a day of boater skills training from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the UGA Marine Extension building, 715 Bay St., Brunswick. The course, which includes lunch, will certify those born in 1998 or later for a boater license. Successfully completing this course may qualify one for reduced boat insurance rates. The registration fee is $10 and may be credited to purchase the suggested optional text. For more information, contact Mike Moye, mmoye@surfsouth.com, 229-454-6791. Registration may be completed online at www.gisps.org.
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Right On Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will host its story and craft time at 10:30 a.m. at the store.