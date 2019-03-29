Today
Zang Toi, a designer who has dressed celebrities like Sharon Stone and Patti LaBelle, will stage a fashion show at 6 p.m. at Old City Hall in Brunswick. Tickets are $95 and include an open bar and passed hors d’oeuvres. The event is a fundraiser for the Coastal Symphony of Georgia. Tickets will be available for purchase at www.coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
The 8th Annual Rodeo at the Beach will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds. The gates open at 6 p.m. each day. This IPRA sanctioned event will feature top rodeo professionals from all around the globe.
Saturday, March 30
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will offer its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the location, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/HofwulBroadfieldPlantation.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will host a Chemical Monitoring Workshop from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the student activity center of the Coastal College of Georgia, 1 College Drive, Brunswick. The workshop is designed to teach volunteers about basic stream water chemistry and how to conduct chemical tests using hand-held field equipment. This is event is free, but due to safety regulations, space is limited to 24 participants. Please RSVP by emailing gec@glynnenvironmental.org or calling 912-466-0934.
A craft bazaar will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the squares along Newcastle St., Brunswick. A variety of items is including candles, woodworking and jewelry will be available.
The St. Simons Island Antique Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Postell Park, 532 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.
Coastal Wildscape’s Annual Native Plant Sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ashtantilly Center, 15591 Ga. Hwy. 99, Darien. It is free and refreshments will be available. Volunteers are also needed. For more information, email info@coastalwildscapes.org.
AJ’s Creative Cottage will host an exhibit opening titled “Art Inspired by Coastal Living,” at 5:30 p.m. at 104 Colonial Dr., St. Simons Island. The show will highlight a variety of local artists’ works in acrylics, watercolor, oils, ceramics and more.
Monday, April 1
The Fiber Arts Guild will host its regular monthly meeting at 3 p.m. at the Holy Nativity Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. Brenda Banach of Townsend will present a program on using fabric to make greeting cards. Visitors are welcome.
Tuesday, April 2
The Friends of Hofwyl will host a program titled “The Jewish Family Connection to Hofwyl” at 7 p.m. at the Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation site, 5556 US Highway 17N, Brunswick. Mason Stewart will lead the program. Admission is free and it is open to all.
The College of Coastal Georgia will host Sarah Junkin Woodward of the center of development in Central America at noon at the Stembler Theater at the college. She will present a program titled “2019 Nicaragura in Recovery ... What’s Next? Linking the U.S. to Nicaraguan Neighbors.” For more information, call 912-279-5703.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino building, room 108, on St. Simons Island. The author will be Sheila McNeil who will speak about her book “What Are You Doing Here?” It is free for members and $10 for nonmembers. To register visit litguildssi.org/events.
Wednesday, April 3
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
National Active and Retired Federal Employee Association (NARFE) will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Golden Corral in Brunswick.
Friday, April 5
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will offer its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the location, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
The 8th Annual International Festival will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. at the College of Coastal Georgia. Various cultures represented in the Golden Isles are highlighted and celebrated through art, music, food, a Culture EXPO, a KidFest, and more.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its First Friday lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Highway, Brunswick. It will feature information on Oceana’s statewide program by campaign organizer Paulita Bennett-Martin.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host an opening for the Re-UPcycled Art exhibit, featuring pieces made from would-be garbage, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in Brunswick. The show will be on display through April 28. In keeping with the eco-friendly theme, there will also be a screening of the documentary “Saving Sea Turtles” at 7 p.m. that evening.
Saturday, April 6
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will lead a field trip to Altama Plantation. Those wishing to participate should meet at 7:30 a.m. at the entrance to the Wildlife Management Area on State Road 99 in north Glynn County. For more information, conctact Bob Sattelmeyer at 404-217-7082 or engrds@gsu.edu.
The Jekyll Island Book Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Beach Village on Jekyll Island. Multiple venues will feature author presentations and live music throughout the day. Authors will also offer presentations. For more information, visit jekyllisland.com/bookfestival.
America’s Boating Club is hosting a full day of boater skills training from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the UGA Marine Extension building, 715 Bay St, Brunswick. The course, which includes lunch, will certify those born in 1998 or later for a boater license. The registration fee is $5. For more information contact, Mike Moye, mmoye@surfsouth.com, 229-454-6791.
Sunday, April 7
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host an opening reception for artists Suzy and Steve Dmetruk from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island Historic District. The exhibit will be on display through April 30. The cottage is open from noon to 4 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
Monday, April 8
The Linda Bobbitt Educational Foundation Inc. will host a fundraiser for its scholarship recipients from 5 to 9 p.m. at Buffalo Wild Wings in Brunswick. The local honorees are Morgan Dunn, Cerenity Roberson and Sabrina Luckey, all of Brunswick High School; Jordan McClinton and Hanay Waye, both of Glynn Academy. The public is invited to help support the students.
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will hold its final concert of the season, titled American Sounds, at 8 p.m. at the Brunswick High School auditorium. Tickets are $40 per person and may be purchased at www.coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
Tuesday, April 9
Golden Isles Live will host Rob Verdi, a musician from Los Angels, who will perform along with 80 local high school students at 7:30 p.m. at the Glynn Academy auditorium. Verdi, who currently performs at Disney Land, is the creator of SAXsational, an entertainment program that mixes musical styles like jazz, swing and blues.
Wednesday, April 10
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Glynn Environmental Coalition will host an informational session about the Clean Water Act from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hop Soul Brewing, 2721 Warren Mason Blvd, Brunswick. Information on the effort to protect the regulations will be shared.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will show “About Elly” at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested.
Thursday, April 11
The Sons of the American Revolution, Marshes of Glynn Chapter, will host SAR member Steven Ford, who will discuss the Siege of Augusta in 1780 at 7 p.m. at the Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Cinema Gourmet featuring “The Princess Bride” at 6:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theater in Brunswick. Indigo Coastal Shanty will provide the meals and Heather Heath will offer a talk about the film. Tickets for the film and meal are $18 each. Admission to the film alone is $7. Reservations are requested by April 8. For more information, call 912-262-6934 or visit www.goldenislesarts.org.